South Africa

DISTRIBUTED DENIAL OF SERVICE

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gestures at the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Gianluigi Guercia / Pool) | iStock
By Victoria O’Regan
23 Aug 2023
0

Daily Maverick has been forced to temporarily block website access in India after experiencing a malicious denial of service attack.

Daily Maverick was forced to temporarily block internet traffic from India on Wednesday after a large-scale, malicious denial of service attack caused its site to crash. The attack came only hours after the publication of the South African media company’s report of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s refusal to get off his plane on Tuesday.

Daily Maverick’s website received 36.1 million hits (HTTP requests) from Indian servers on Wednesday, following the publication of the article headlined “Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane” on Tuesday, 22 August. 

According to officials, Modi refused to disembark from his plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base because South Africa had only sent a Cabinet minister to officially welcome him, Daily Maverick’s Peter Fabricius reported. Eventually, Ramaphosa dispatched his deputy, Paul Mashatile, who left the pomp and ceremony of the China state visit at the Union Buildings and dashed to Waterkloof. 

“About two hours ago, the site suddenly went down. We picked it up very quickly and started identifying a massive distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, and we investigated and found it was coming from a whole host of Indian servers,” Daily Maverick’s security coordinator said on Wednesday afternoon. 

During a DDoS attack, a site is flooded with bot traffic with the intention of taking it down for a period of time, Daily Maverick’s security coordinator explained. 

He said the attack was ongoing, but Daily Maverick had implemented a firewall to temporarily block Indian traffic to protect its site. 

Daily Maverick has been investigating ways to make the article accessible to India, but the attack is so large that it’s proving difficult. 

The disinformation and censorship programme head at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Karen Allen, described the DDoS attack as unfortunate, but said it was “hard to say” whether the attack was directly linked to the story about Modi. 

“There may be sympathisers of Modi who may have decided to act in this way … Diplomacy is now conducted digitally, so what happens in the real world and what happens online can also be intricately interlinked,” Allen said. 

She said it was “premature to start blaming a state actor directly”. 

“The world’s attention is focused on this part of the world because of BRICS … Whenever there is a big event, it is an opportunity for hackers to effectively refine their art,” Allen said.

But while diplomacy is conducted digitally, Allen says so is protest. 

“Anyone wanting to protest the Daily Maverick piece may also resort to those kinds of tactics,” she said. 

Chris Roper, the deputy CEO of Code for Africa, said the cyberattack on Daily Maverick shows that attacks on the media can be at both a reputational level and a technological level. 

While several Daily Maverick reporters have been subject to online abuse and attacks, this is an example of an attack on the company’s online infrastructure.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Section 16’ and violence against women journalists

“The idea here is both to deny access to your news, but also to cost you money,” Roper said. “What it does show is that news sites increasingly need to make sure that they have the right safety measures in place.”

An Indian official source said he did not have the technical knowledge to comment on the allegations that pro-Modi bots might have launched an attack on the Daily Maverick site. He added that the article which allegedly prompted the cyberattack “was a factually wrong story. No basis.” 

A human rights activist in Delhi, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, was shocked to learn of the scale of the attack, which had forced Daily Maverick to protect its site by blocking internet traffic from India. 

The activist said it is not unusual for the Modi government to block media reports critical of his government, but a DDoS attack of this nature by Indian servers was a new one. In January 2023, India blocked the airing of a BBC documentary that questioned Modi’s leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, Reuters reported. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
Maverick News

Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
Maverick News

Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Maverick News

All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options