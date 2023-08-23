Maverick Life

Greece fights wildfires as heat blankets southern Europe, and more from around the world

A burning hollowed out tree destroyed by wild fire in the village of Dikella, west of Alexandroupolis, Greece, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Eighteen people were found dead in a forest in northeast Greece as fire fighters struggled to contain wildfires. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Burnt cars destroyed by wild fire in the village of Palagia, north of Alexandroupolis, Greece, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Firefighters are struggling to contain blazes in Greece as southern Europe is poised to remain much hotter than normal this week. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Firefighters and volunteers work to extinguish a wildfire near the village of Dikella, west of Alexandroupolis, Greece, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Eighteen people were found dead in a forest in northeast Greece as firefighters struggled to contain wildfires. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Blazes burn a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, 22 August 2023. The fire in Viotia, started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia 21 August and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. A total of 4 settlements have been evacuated, as the course of the fire was heading towards them. EPA-EFE/STR

A volunteer of ‘Empty the Cages’ animal rescue team gives water to a goat that was severely injured during a wildfire at a residential area located at the foot of Parnitha mountain in the outskirts of Athens, Greece, 23 August 2023. Fire Brigade forces continue to battle a series of fire fronts across the country as a total of 209 wildfires broke out in the last three days. The wildfire that broke out on 22 August in the area of Fyli has affected areas south of Mount Parnitha, in the outskirts of Athens. A total of 65 fire engines with a 202-member crew, nine teams of firefighters on foot assisted by 7 firefighting aircraft (including two from Sweden and two from Germany) and 8 water-dropping helicopters, are currently battling the blaze, the Fire Brigade said. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

An image taken with a drone shows the water of Lake Lugano coloured in green and yellow due to a strong Cyanobacteria (Blue-Green Algae) proliferation, near Riva San Vitale, Switzerland, 23 August 2023. The proliferation of blue-green algae is favoured by higher water temperatures. In cases of heavy proliferation, the bacteria can release substances that are potentially dangerous to humans and animals. EPA-EFE/Elia Bianchi

Swimmers leave the start of the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, 23 August 2023. The participants swam a course across Lake Zurich of 1,500 meters starting at Mythenquai and finishing at Tiefenbrunnen. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

People cool off in the water during hot weather at the public swimming pool Bellerive on the shore of the Geneva Lake in Lausanne, Switzerland, 23 August 2023. The city of Lausanne has decided to open its swimming pools free of charge as many parts of Switzerland have been experiencing a period of extreme heat. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Children display the replica of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission Chandrayaan-3 during the live-streaming of its soft landing on Moon’s South Pole, at the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, in Chennai, India, 23 August 2023. Chandrayaan-3 is the third and most recent Indian lunar exploration mission under the Chandrayaan program of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). India became the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole and only the fourth nation ever to accomplish this, ISRO confirmed it on X (formerly Twitter) by saying ‘I reached my destination and you too!’ Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Orders Of South Africa on President Xi Jinping of China during a state visit on August 22, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Xi Jinping paid his fourth state visit to South Africa ahead of the BRICS Summit in Sandton. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

President of Brazil, Luiz Lula da Silva and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the XV BRICS Summit at Sandton Convention Centre on Day 01 on August 22, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The annual summit is an international relations conference attended by the heads of state or heads of government of the five member states – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

President Vladimir Putin speaks via a video during the XV BRICS Summit at Sandton Convention Centre on Day 01 on August 22, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The annual summit is an international relations conference attended by the heads of state or heads of government of the five member states – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

Demonstrators gathered with brandish placards during a protest march against BRICS at Innisfree Park on August 23, 2023 in Sandton, South Africa. The group is demanding an end to wars and human rights violations, inequality and authoritarianism and climate change and ecocide. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Visitors gather during the daily parade of the Virgin Mary festival in Dronka, celebrating the Feast of the Assumption, which commemorates the Virgin Mary’s ascension into heaven, on August 21, 2023 in Assuit, Egypt. The interfaith Virgin Mary pilgrimage no longer permits Muslims from entering the site during the event due to security concerns, yet Christians from Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Ethiopia continue to visit the sacred site annually. The Virgin Mary Monastery in Dronka in Assiut governorate, built over 1500 years ago, is believed to have been built where Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus spent their last days in Egypt before returning to Palestine more than 2,000 years ago and where apparitions of the Virgin Mary have been reported in recent times. In 2020, the monastery and the chapel underwent renovations as part of Egypt’s plans to revive the Holy Family Trail and promote Egypt’s tourism sector. (Photo by Roger Anis/Getty Images)

A woman dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag takes part in a music video as she walks past damaged Russian armored military vehicles that were seized by the Ukrainian army amid the Russian invasion, along Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 23 August 2023. The damaged Russian military machinery was set up in downtown Kyiv prior to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on 24 August. EPA-EFE/CATHAL MCNAUGHTON

Fanni Pigniczki of Hungary competes in the individual ball qualifications of the 40th Rhythmic Gymnastic World Championships at the Feria Valencia, Spain, 23 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas DM

Payment options