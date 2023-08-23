Newsdeck

Moon landing

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India
Employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrate after the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon inside the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) facility on August 23, 2023 in Bengaluru, India. India’s indigenously built unmanned Chandrayaan-3 space exploration mission with the 1752 kg lunar lander ‘Vikram’ containing the six-wheeled 26 kg rover ‘Pragyan’ landed near the lunar South Pole making it the fourth country after the United States, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), and China, to achieve this feat. Chandrayaan-3 will conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the lunar surface. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
By Reuters
23 Aug 2023
0

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - An Indian spacecraft landed on the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India's standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

“This is a victory cry of a new India,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was seen waving the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Scientists and officials clapped, cheered and hugged each other as the spacecraft landed and as the government now looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.

“India is on the moon,” said S. Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the lunar south pole.

This was India’s second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and comes less than a week after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failedPeople across the country were glued to television screens and said prayers as the spacecraft approached the surface.

Chandrayaan means “moon vehicle” in Hindi and Sanskrit. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but its lander crashed.

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.

Rough terrain makes a south pole landing difficult, and a first landing is historic. The region’s ice could supply fuel, oxygen and drinking water for future missions.

“Landing on the south pole (of the moon) would actually allow India to explore if there is water ice on the moon. And this is very important for cumulative data and science on the geology of the moon,” said Carla Filotico, a partner and managing director at consultancy SpaceTec Partners.

Anticipation before the landing was feverish, with banner headlines across Indian newspapers and news channels running countdowns to the landing.

Prayers were held at places of worship across the country, and schoolchildren waved the Indian tricolour as they waited for live screenings of the landing.

Children gathered on the banks of the Ganga river, considered holy by Hindus, to pray for a safe landing, and mosques in several places offered prayers.

At a Sikh temple, known as a gurduwara, in the capital New Delhi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also offered prayers for Chandrayaan.

“Not just economic, but India is achieving scientific and technological progress as well,” Puri told reporters.

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sunil Kataria; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Shivam Patel, Editing by Gerry Doyle, Angus MacSwan and Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’
Maverick News

Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
Newsdeck

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
Newsdeck

First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa
Newsdeck

Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa
Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment
Newsdeck

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options