Asian stocks mixed as China rebound fizzles out: markets wrap

Shares fell in Hong Kong and mainland China, following a sudden rally on Tuesday. Benchmark gauges in Japan and Australia held on to modest gains.

The selling in China came even as Baidu Inc. released financial results that showed its revenue rose the most in more than a year. The company reported a larger-than-projected jump in sales for the June quarter as its net income rose 43%.

US stock futures advanced in Asia while investors awaited Nvidia Corp.’s results later on Wednesday. Analysts are predicting that the company’s second-quarter revenue may come in higher than the forecast it gave three months ago.

In a sign of how significant Nvidia’s results will be, the options market is bracing for a move of about 10% following the results. With Nvidia accounting for over 3% of the S&P 500, the stock action will possibly have broader implications. The shares briefly touched an all-time high on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 extended its August slide on Tuesday. Banks dropped as S&P Global Ratings joined Moody’s Investors Service in cutting some US lenders amid a tough climate.

Treasuries gained in Asia, with the 10-year paper rising for a second day. Wider markets are also marking time ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Friday. Resilient US economy so far has investors positioning for the Federal Reserve to keep borrowing costs elevated.

As Wednesday’s 20-year Treasury auction approaches and Jackson Hole nears, “we’re open to the interpretation that sellers’ fatigue is beginning to set in”, BMO Capital Markets strategists Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen said in a note.

“In the event of a strong bid for either 20s on Wednesday or the 30-year TIPS reopening on Thursday, rates could pull further off the highs and leave a relatively cleaner setup going into Powell’s speech,” they wrote.

A gauge of dollar strength slipped, while the Australian dollar led gains against the greenback among Group-of-10 currencies. The offshore yuan advanced after the People’s Bank of China once again maintained support for the currency.

Meanwhile, the surge in US yields has been the primary reason stocks have declined over the past several weeks, with investors “pushing out” the date of expected rate cuts as they begin to accept the Fed may keep rates “higher for longer,” according to Tom Essaye, founder of “The Sevens Report” newsletter.

“It’s not the height of rates that matters as much as how long they stay high,” Essaye noted. “If we see Powell hint at higher for longer on Friday, we will need to brace for more equity market volatility.”

Powell is set to speak on Friday at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. Investors will look to the highly anticipated speech for clues on the outlook for interest rates, which the Fed last month lifted to a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. DM