Apollo Sued Over $570 Million Payout Tied to Leon Black Departure
Apollo Global Management was sued by an investor seeking information about $570 million in payments the private equity firm made to founders Leon Black, Josh Harris and Marc Rowan after Black’s ouster over his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
“The process leading to the challenged payoff was rife with conflicts and procedural unfairness,” lawyers for the Anguilla fund said in the 83-page complaint.
Black has continued to be in spotlight over his ties to Epstein even after his 2021 Apollo departure. He sued Harris and several other people alleging they conspired with Russian model Guzel Ganieva to destroy his reputation with allegations of rape and abuse.
Apollo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
