South Africa

A BIG TREE FALLS

Tributes to gentle giant Derek Watts pour in after the death of a national broadcasting treasure

Tributes to gentle giant Derek Watts pour in after the death of a national broadcasting treasure
Derek Watts during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls at Growthpoint Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. 18 April 2015. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
22 Aug 2023
0

A consummate professional and national treasure, Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer.

Two months after stepping away from the camera to focus on his health, South Africa’s beloved TV broadcaster and veteran journalist, Derek Watts, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday in the company of his loved ones.  

In a statement, Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb expressed deep sadness at the news. 

“Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it’s largely because of him that we have become who we are. 

“Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist. But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him.”   

In 2022, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread into his lungs. In April this year, he was admitted to the ICU following a suspected stroke while on holiday with his family. Lying in his hospital bed at the time, he remained in high spirits.

Derek Watts (74) speaks during an interview at his home in Bryanston on July 15, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, the iconic TV anchor of Carte Blanche opened up about his cancer battle and the support that he has been getting from his family. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake)

In a video posted on social media, he said: “Looks scary, but collapsed with a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU.”

At 2 metres tall, Watts was a towering figure. He was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. At the age of five, his family relocated to Bulawayo in what was then Rhodesia. He cut his journalism teeth as a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe.  

Years later, after moving to South Africa, he joined the SABC. 

“When M-Net was only two years old, they were starting a new show and they asked Ruda [Landman] and me to come and present it. I thought about it for 10 seconds and crossed the floor,” he said during an interview with the Sunday Times.

That was in 1988. Watts subsequently graced South Africa’s television screen for more than three decades. The “new show” was the renowned investigative programme, Carte Blanche.   

Asked why he had stayed with Carte Blanche for so long, he responded, “In the media in this country, there’s no other job I’d swap it for. Because I don’t think anything could be as exciting or offer the variety that I enjoy.”

Other than being an extraordinary broadcaster, Watts described himself as a dog lover. He was the father of two boys and was known as “Papa D” by his Carte Blanche colleagues.

Fellow presenter, colleague and friend Bongani Bingwa described Watts as “one of the kindest, most generous professionals … The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Teresa”. 

Watts was not shy when it came to speaking truth to power. He covered a vast range of stories in his long career, from land grabs and clashes in Zimbabwe to finding gorillas in Rwanda to motoring journalism.  

“Derek’s Carte Blanche journey is an illustrious one. His work enables him to connect with ordinary people whose life stories grip everyone while still infusing each story with sincerity, kindness and – at times – humour, which has made him such a fan favourite,” M-Net said in a statement.       

Nomsa Philiso, chief executive of general entertainment at parent company MultiChoice, said Watts would be remembered as a dedicated investigative journalist. 

“His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable.” 

Tributes from media colleagues have been flooding social media. 

Carte Blanche presenter Govan Whittles said: “A giant of South African journalism. One of a kind. Thank you for setting the standard so incredibly high. For the masterful storytelling week after week on #CarteBlanche. Rest in Peace Mr Derek Watts. You paved the way. My condolences to the Watts family.”

EWN’s Katy Katopodis wrote: “How I loved hosting the Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel with Derek. He was warm, welcoming and charming … always encouraging me and making me feel like I belonged … even when the odd moment of ‘imposter syndrome’ crept in as I made my TV debut. 

“We made television history during those days as Carte Blanche and EWN were granted permission to broadcast court proceedings live. It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of a team that included Derek.”

Carte Blanche presenter Erin Bates said: “I am in absolute shock. My heart and thoughts go to our full Carte Blanche team and, above all, Derek’s family. A national treasure beyond compare: brilliant, relatable and a fine broadcaster throughout. May he rest well in peace.” 

Derek Watts is survived by his wife, Belinda, and children Tyrone and Kirstin. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
Maverick News

Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
Africa

Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
‘We are tired’ – Zimbabweans headed home to vote pin their hopes on change to end their ‘suffering’
Africa

‘We are tired’ – Zimbabweans headed home to vote pin their hopes on change to end their ‘suffering’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Ramaphosa will use BRICS Summit to make clear a second-term bid in 2024
Maverick News

Ramaphosa will use BRICS Summit to make clear a second-term bid in 2024
A new sheriff in town, says Ndithini Tyhido, leader of what was once the ANC’s flagship region in the Western Cape
Maverick News

A new sheriff in town, says Ndithini Tyhido, leader of what was once the ANC’s flagship region in the Western Cape
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Reserve Bank’s buffalo-sized Phala Phala cop-out puts President Ramaphosa in the clear
Maverick News

Reserve Bank’s buffalo-sized Phala Phala cop-out puts President Ramaphosa in the clear

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options