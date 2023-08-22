Tributes to gentle giant Derek Watts pour in after the death of a national broadcasting treasure

Derek Watts during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls at Growthpoint Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. 18 April 2015. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Two months after stepping away from the camera to focus on his health, South Africa’s beloved TV broadcaster and veteran journalist, Derek Watts, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday in the company of his loved ones.

In a statement, Carte Blanche executive producer John Webb expressed deep sadness at the news.

“Having been with Carte Blanche from the beginning, Derek became synonymous with the show, and we acknowledge that it’s largely because of him that we have become who we are.

“Derek was a consummate professional and a dyed-in-the-wool television journalist. But, more importantly, he was a profoundly decent and kind man. We will miss him.”

In 2022, Watts was diagnosed with skin cancer that spread into his lungs. In April this year, he was admitted to the ICU following a suspected stroke while on holiday with his family. Lying in his hospital bed at the time, he remained in high spirits.

In a video posted on social media, he said: “Looks scary, but collapsed with a suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and dispatched to super-pro Milpark Hospital ICU.”

At 2 metres tall, Watts was a towering figure. He was born in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. At the age of five, his family relocated to Bulawayo in what was then Rhodesia. He cut his journalism teeth as a writer for The Herald in Zimbabwe.

Years later, after moving to South Africa, he joined the SABC.

“When M-Net was only two years old, they were starting a new show and they asked Ruda [Landman] and me to come and present it. I thought about it for 10 seconds and crossed the floor,” he said during an interview with the Sunday Times.

That was in 1988. Watts subsequently graced South Africa’s television screen for more than three decades. The “new show” was the renowned investigative programme, Carte Blanche.

Asked why he had stayed with Carte Blanche for so long, he responded, “In the media in this country, there’s no other job I’d swap it for. Because I don’t think anything could be as exciting or offer the variety that I enjoy.”

Other than being an extraordinary broadcaster, Watts described himself as a dog lover. He was the father of two boys and was known as “Papa D” by his Carte Blanche colleagues.

Fellow presenter, colleague and friend Bongani Bingwa described Watts as “one of the kindest, most generous professionals … The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Teresa”.

Watts was not shy when it came to speaking truth to power. He covered a vast range of stories in his long career, from land grabs and clashes in Zimbabwe to finding gorillas in Rwanda to motoring journalism.

“Derek’s Carte Blanche journey is an illustrious one. His work enables him to connect with ordinary people whose life stories grip everyone while still infusing each story with sincerity, kindness and – at times – humour, which has made him such a fan favourite,” M-Net said in a statement.

Nomsa Philiso, chief executive of general entertainment at parent company MultiChoice, said Watts would be remembered as a dedicated investigative journalist.

“His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable.”

Tributes from media colleagues have been flooding social media.

Carte Blanche presenter Govan Whittles said: “A giant of South African journalism. One of a kind. Thank you for setting the standard so incredibly high. For the masterful storytelling week after week on #CarteBlanche. Rest in Peace Mr Derek Watts. You paved the way. My condolences to the Watts family.”

EWN’s Katy Katopodis wrote: “How I loved hosting the Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel with Derek. He was warm, welcoming and charming … always encouraging me and making me feel like I belonged … even when the odd moment of ‘imposter syndrome’ crept in as I made my TV debut.

“We made television history during those days as Carte Blanche and EWN were granted permission to broadcast court proceedings live. It was an honour and a privilege to be a part of a team that included Derek.”

Carte Blanche presenter Erin Bates said: “I am in absolute shock. My heart and thoughts go to our full Carte Blanche team and, above all, Derek’s family. A national treasure beyond compare: brilliant, relatable and a fine broadcaster throughout. May he rest well in peace.”

Derek Watts is survived by his wife, Belinda, and children Tyrone and Kirstin. DM