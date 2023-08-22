Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The Veil Nebula visible from Spain, and more from around the world

A rendered timelapse image of 1 hour and 40 minutes shows the Veil Nebula seen from La Hayuela, Cantabria, Spain, early 22 August 2023. The Veil Nebula was created by the explosion of a supernova between 5,000 and 8,000 years ago and it can be seen at the Cygnus constellation about 1,5000 light years distance from Earth. EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos
By Maverick Life Editors
22 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Blazes burn a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, 22 August 2023. The fire in Viotia started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia on 21 August and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. A total of 4 settlements have been evacuated, as the course of the fire was heading towards them. EPA-EFE/STR

Beehives burn during a wildfire in the area of Fyli near Athens, Greece, 22 August 2023. A wildfire is in progress in Fyli, west Attica region. So far, 26 firefighters with 13 vehicles are operating, while air forces have also been mobilized. EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A resident reacts as he observes a wildfire approaching the village of Avantas, northeast of Alexandroupolis, Greece, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the burnt area after a wildfire, in Avantas village, Alexandroupolis, Thrace, northern Greece, 22 August 2023. The Alexandroupolis General Hospital was evacuated as a large fire was approaching the northern Greek city. Patients were evacuated with ambulances provided by the Health Ministry and the help of a large police force stationed in the region.Two separate messages of the 112 emergency service had been issued to residents of Alexandroupolis, a significant port and energy hub, alerting them to heavy smoke from fires in the region and ordering them to stay indoors with shut doors and windows. After 02.00 in the morning, the villages of Dikela, Makri, Nea Chili, Elaionas, Ag. Giorgis, Plaka, Enato and Pefki were also evacuated. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

A hiker stands in front of the collapsing face of the Pasterze glacier on August 21, 2023, near Heiligenblut, Austria. Europe’s glaciers are enduring yet another hot summer, including July, which according to data from NASA was the hottest average global July on record. The Pasterze, Austria’s biggest glacier, has lost half of its surface area since the 19th century, though the pace of melting has accelerated during recent decades. According to data from the Austrian Alpine Association, the Pasterze’s tongue lost 87.4 meters in length in 2022 alone. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Patients of the Alexandroupolis General Hospital lie inside the ship ‘Adamantios Korais’, after the evacuation of the hospital, in Alexandroupolis, Greece, on 22 August 2023. The Alexandroupolis General Hospital was evacuated as a large fire was approaching the northern Greek city. Patients were evacuated with ambulances provided by the Health Ministry and the help of a large police force stationed in the region. EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS ALEXOUDIS

South Korean soldiers participate in an anti-chemical and anti-terror exercise as part of the 2023 Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) at a subway station on August 22, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The 11-day exercise, which features drills including the handling of chemical and biological attacks, is a regular joint exercise between U.S. and South Korean troops. The exercise serves as a platform for the South Korean government to prepare for potential emergencies on the Korean Peninsula, with some 580,000 officials from about 4,000 cities, county and ward governments, public institutions and others across the nation participating. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Male giant panda Xiao Qi Ji eats an ice cake for his third birthday at the Smithsonian National Zoo on August 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. This is the last year that the National Zoo is celebrating the birthdays of the three giant pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji as they are scheduled to return to China later in 2023, with no replacements expected to be exchanged. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A restaurant by the river is decorated with balloons to mark the Qixi Festival in Beijing, China, 22 August 2023. The Qixi Festival also known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, is celebrated on the 7th day of the 7th month of the lunar calendar. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man and woman wearing hanfu, a traditional Chinese dress, celebrate during the Qixi Festival in Beijing, China, 22 August 2023. The Qixi Festival also known as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, is celebrated on the 7th day of the 7th month of the lunar calendar. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A couple riding an electric scooter passes by love locks during the Qixi Festival in Beijing, China, 22 August 2023. . EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

King Charles III meets the Royal Regiment of Scotland mascot Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV, during the inspection of Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral, as he takes up summer residence at Balmoral Castle on August 21, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

A woman walks past damaged Russian armoured military vehicles that were seized by the Ukrainian army amid the Russian invasion, along Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 21 August 2023. The damaged Russian military machinery was set up in downtown Kyiv before the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on 24 August. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Indian students with their faces painted as the moon gather to celebrate the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) mission of Chandrayaan-3’s first attempt to land on the moon, in Chennai, India, 22 August 2023. ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on 23 August at approximately 18:04 (IST). EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED  DM

