Newsdeck

Newsdeck

African Union suspends Niger over coup

African Union suspends Niger over coup
A supporter of the military junta displays a sign that reads 'United youth for a prosperous Niger, French (military) bases must go' during a protest against a potential military intervention in Niamey, Niger, 20 August 2023. The coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, warned against a military intervention after the ECOWAS leaders said they were ready to go and reinstall democratically elected Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. EPA-EFE/ISSIFOU DJIBO
By Reuters
22 Aug 2023
0

The African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from all its activities following the military coup there and told its members to avoid any action that might legitimise the junta.

The coup last month has caused alarm among Western allies and democratic African states who fear it could allow Islamist groups active in the Sahel region to expand their reach, and give Russia a foothold to increase its influence.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been trying to negotiate with the junta but says it is ready to send troops into Niger to restore constitutional order if diplomatic efforts fail.

The AU Peace and Security Council said in a communique on Tuesday that it had noted the decision to activate an ECOWAS standby force and asked the AU Commission to assess the economic, social, and security implications of deploying such a force.

The resolutions in Tuesday’s statement were adopted at a council meeting held on Aug. 14, it said.

It reiterated calls for the coup leaders to immediately release elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the coup, and return to their barracks.

The coup leaders have so far resisted pressure to step down and proposed a three-year timeline to organise elections, a plan which ECOWAS said on Monday it outright rejected.

The AU also said it strongly rejected any external interference in the situation by any actor or country outside of Africa, including engagements by private military companies – a likely reference to Russian mercenary group Wagner, which is active in neighbouring Mali.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South Africa’s moment of political hope has finally arrived
Op-eds

South Africa’s moment of political hope has finally arrived
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
Africa

Cry Zimbabwe – Zanu-PF plans to rule forever
All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Maverick News

All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Cruel, calculated' killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for rest of her life
Newsdeck

'Cruel, calculated' killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for rest of her life
Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa
Newsdeck

Russia's Prigozhin posts first video since mutiny, hints he's in Africa
Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment
Newsdeck

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment
I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options