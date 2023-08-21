Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Ukraine’s Zelensky says F-16s make him ‘confident’ that Russia will lose the war

Ukraine’s Zelensky says F-16s make him ‘confident’ that Russia will lose the war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after speaking to the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT
By Reuters
21 Aug 2023
0

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told a crowd in Denmark on Monday that promised deliveries of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia's invasion.

Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington had approved the delivery of the jets ahead of Zelensky’s trip to Copenhagen.

“Today we are confident that Russia will lose this war,” Zelensky told thousands of people who gathered outside the Danish parliament to hear his speech.

Russia warned earlier that supplying the jets to Ukraine would only escalate the war, which has dragged on for almost 18 months. Russian forces are occupying almost a fifth of Ukraine’s territory and Kyiv is battling hard to push them out.

“The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict,” Russian ambassador Vladimir Barbin said in a statement cited by the Ritzau news agency.

“By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia,” he said.

The Ukrainian military said the jet was vital to the success of its counteroffensive, which has proceeded slowly since its launch in early June, as it would prevent Russian fighter jets attacking advancing forces.

“Superiority in the air is key to success on the ground,” air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat was quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.

Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Ukraine may only use the donated F-16s within its own territory.

“We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that,” Ellemann-Jensen said on Monday.

“Those are the conditions, whether it’s tanks, fighter planes or something else,” he said.

Denmark will deliver 19 jets in total. The Netherlands has 42 F-16s available in all but has yet to decide whether all of them will be donated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the decision a “breakthrough agreement”.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday that Ukrainian pilots had begun training, but it would take at least six months and possibly longer to also train engineers and mechanics.

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Philippa Fletcher)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
It’s ‘foolish bravery’ to take part in these Zimbabwe elections
Maverick News

It’s ‘foolish bravery’ to take part in these Zimbabwe elections
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
From the Netherlands to Cape Town in an electric car powered by the African sun
Africa

From the Netherlands to Cape Town in an electric car powered by the African sun

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
Trump says he won't take part in Republican debates
Newsdeck

Trump says he won't take part in Republican debates
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
North Korea's Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
Newsdeck

North Korea's Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options