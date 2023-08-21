Newsdeck

Donald Trump

Trump says he won’t take part in Republican debates

Trump says he won’t take part in Republican debates
Former US president Donald Trump. (Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
By Reuters
21 Aug 2023
0

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would skip the upcoming Republican primary debates, citing his large lead in opinion polls as evidence that he was already well-known and liked by voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Trump has for months suggested he would likely pass on Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, arguing that it did not make sense to give his Republican rivals a chance to attack him given his sizeable lead in national polls.

On Sunday, a CBS poll showed he was the preferred candidate for 62% of Republican voterswith his closest rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 16%. All other candidates in the primary race had less than 10% support.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump said on his social media app, Truth Social. “I will therefore not be doing the debates.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a question asking if the former president meant he won’t be taking part in any of the Republican debates.

The New York Times reported that Trump sat for a taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that was expected to be posted online on Wednesday. It was not yet clear where the interview with Carlson will be posted.

Trump’s absence from this week’s debate could mean DeSantis will become the focus of attacks from other candidates looking to position themselves as the primary alternative to the former president. The winner of the Republican nominating fight will take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

DeSantis campaign spokesperson Andrew Romeo said the Florida governor was looking forward to being in Milwaukee to share his vision for a possible presidency.

“No one is entitled to this nomination, including Donald Trump. You have to show up and earn it,” Romeo said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released this month, Trump held 47% of the Republican vote nationally, with DeSantis dropping six percentage points from July down to just 13%. None of the other candidates due to attend the debate have broken out of single digits.

Trump has a Friday deadline to voluntarily surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, after being charged last week in a fourth criminal indictment, for an alleged scheme intended to reverse his 2020 election loss to Biden.

(Reporting by Humeyra PamukAdditional reporting by Nathan Layne and James OliphantEditing by Colleen Jenkins and Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Maverick News

Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Maverick News

Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality
Newsdeck

FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality
Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations
Newsdeck

Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options