Newsdeck

North Korea

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin

North Korea’s Kim inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-US military drills begin
An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 14 August 2023 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting major munitions factories at an undisclosed location in North Korea. According to KCNA, the North Korean leader visited major munitions factories from 11-12 August 2023, including a factory producing tactical missiles. EPA-EFE/KCNA
By Reuters
21 Aug 2023
0

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States kicked off annual military drills which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal of war.

Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to inspect the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.

The launch was aimed at verifying the “combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system,” while improving the sailors’ capability to carry out an “attack mission in actual war,” KCNA said.

“The ship rapidly hit target without even an error,” it said.

Kim touted the ship for maintaining “high mobility and mighty striking power and constant preparedness for combat to cope with sudden situations,” KCNA said.

The latest missile test came as South Korea and the United States began the Ulchi Freedom Shield summer exercises on Monday, designed to enhance their joint responses to North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Pyongyang has denounced the allies’ military drills as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

South Korea’s military has said this year’s exercises will be held on the “largest-scale ever”, mobilising tens of thousands of troops from both sides, as well as some member states of the UN Command.

South Korean lawmakers have said the North could seek to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile or take other military action to protest the allies’ drills or last week’s summit of South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea has been constantly testing what it calls “strategic cruise missiles” since late 2021. Some analysts have said the missiles could be tipped with nuclear bombs. While modernising and bolstering its naval power, North Korea showcased a new nuclear-capable underwater attack drone in March.

Aboard the ship, Kim vowed to reinforce the navy with “improved combat efficiency and full modern means of surface and underwater offensive and defensive” capabilities, KCNA said.

“We would put spurs to the modernisation of naval weapons and equipment including the building of powerful warships and the development of shipboard and underwater weapon systems,” he was quoted as saying.

“The Navy should thoroughly keep constant mobility and steadily increase the capability for actual war so that they can actively carry out their combat missions in the unfavourable circumstances.”

By Hyonhee Shin

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Maverick News

Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Maverick News

Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 13 - 19 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 13 – 19 August 2023
South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality
Newsdeck

FIFA President Says Women Need to ‘Convince Us Men’ on Equality
Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations
Newsdeck

Bitcoin Calm Shatters With Sudden Tumble, Mass Liquidations
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options