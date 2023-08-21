Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China stocks fall on less-than-expected support: markets wrap

China stocks fall on less-than-expected support: markets wrap
Unmarked gold bars at a gold and silver refinery operated by MMTC-PAMP India, in Nuh, India, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022. (Photo: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
21 Aug 2023
0

Chinese stocks fell after banks cut a short-term loan rate by less than expected, even after policymakers calling for more lending. Equities in the region fluctuated.

The Hang Seng Index declined as much as 1.8% and headed for the lowest close since November. Shares in mainland China also extended their drops into a second day, with finance and property shares as the biggest losers. Contracts for US equities pared earlier advances.

China cut the one-year loan prime rate to 3.45% from 3.55% and maintained the five-year prime loan rates at 4.20%. Traders had expected a 15-basis-point cut on both rates. The central bank and financial regulators had met with bank executives last week and told lenders again to boost loans, adding to signs of heightened concern about the economic outlook.

“The surprising hold of five-year LPR is inconsistent with the overall policy tone of property bailout,” Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., said on the loan rates. “The policy message of this LPR hold will confuse the market and dilute the sentiment impact.”

The disappointing loan rates data added to investors’ worries about China’s economic recovery. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its full-year earnings-per-share growth estimate for MSCI China to 11% from 14% on renewed property contagion concerns. It also reduced its 12-month index target from 70 to 67, implying 13% returns over the next 12 months. 

“Until more forceful policy responses are made available to backstop the contagion risk, we believe Chinese stocks will settle in a lower trading range than we previously envisaged,” Goldman equity strategists, including Kinger Lau and Timothy Moe, wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the offshore yuan extended its weakness against the greenback. The People’s Bank of China had earlier set the daily reference rate for the yuan at a level stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

A gauge of dollar strength traded little changed, following small losses Thursday and Friday that trimmed its five weeks of gains. Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year approaching the highest levels since 2007. 

Awaiting Powell

While concerns of an imminent recession are fading, wary investors are instead facing entrenched inflation and the prospect of more policy tightening ahead of the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, event on Thursday and Friday, which features speakers including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his European counterpart President Christine Lagarde. 

Powell is expected to strike “a more balanced tone in Wyoming, hinting at the tightening cycle’s end while underscoring the need to hold rates higher for longer,” according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

In another sign of nervousness, the Cboe Volatility Index climbed above 18 intraday on Friday, touching the highest level since May. Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett warned that stocks may drop another 4%, given China’s economic turmoil and the jump in bond yields.  

Meanwhile, US equities gained some ground in the final minutes of Friday’s session in moves likely exacerbated by the monthly options expiration, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the S&P 500 ending nearly even and the Nasdaq 100 inching down. MSCI Inc.’s global equities benchmark notched its biggest weekly loss since the March meltdown of Silicon Valley Bank.

American mega cap tech stocks recorded their third straight weekly drop last week, the longest such streak this year, as fears of higher global interest rates weigh on sentiment while bonds bounce off multi-year lows. 

Elsewhere, oil rose after suffering from its first weekly loss since June and gold fell. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
Maverick News

Wholesale review of immigration regimen may see SA (temporarily) exit UN convention on refugees
City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Maverick News

City of Joburg's Floyd Brink highlights challenges of service delivery and revenue collection
Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Maverick News

Ramaphosa likely to use BRICS Summit as a platform to position himself as a winner at home and abroad
Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Maverick News

Injuries, suspensions lead to early test of World Cup squad depth
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA’s delivery of crucial services under threat after Treasury desperately calls for public 'fiscal consolidation’
Maverick News

SA’s delivery of crucial services under threat after Treasury desperately calls for public 'fiscal consolidation’
The BRICS Summit in Johannesburg — what’s it all about?
Maverick News

The BRICS Summit in Johannesburg — what’s it all about?
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Renewable energy has a brutal problem, and no one knows how to solve it
World

Renewable energy has a brutal problem, and no one knows how to solve it
How to stop your spouse ending up struggling on half-pension
South Africa

How to stop your spouse ending up struggling on half-pension

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options