England, Spain battle it out for their first World Cup title

It’s been a memorable and magnificent ninth edition of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After some exhilarating action Down Under, only two nations – England and Spain – remain standing, with a chance of claiming the ultimate prize in women’s soccer for the first time in their respective histories. Both nations find themselves in uncharted territory – a maiden World Cup final, to be held in Sydney on 20 August. Spain reached the final hurdle by beating two-time World Cup bronze medallists, Sweden.

The English reached the decider by silencing a cacophony from thousands of expectant Australians, dispatching the co-host 3-1 to reach a second major final in the space of a year. They made it to the European Championship (Euros) final in 2022. On home soil, they edged the Europe record champions, Germany, 2-1 to claim a maiden continental title.

With that historic victory they joined the exclusive club of past European champions, in the form of the Germans (eight times), Norway (twice), Sweden (once) and the Netherlands, also with one title.

Sensational Sarina

Ironically, it was current England manager Sarina Wiegman who led the Dutch to their first European crown in 2017. She was also at the helm when the Lionesses claimed their sole title to date last year.

Now she could add a World Cup to her trophy cabinet. At the eighth edition of the tournament four years ago, hosted by France, the 53-year-old guided the Netherlands to their first final in the global showpiece.

Unfortunately, they could not hold off record world champions the USA, and Wiegman had to settle for silver after the Dutch were downed 2-0. In 2023, she has a second bite at the cherry, and a chance to entrench herself further as one of the best managers in the soccer sphere.

“Having the chance as a coach or a player to make it to two finals [in a row] is really special. I never take anything for granted, but it’s like I’m living in a fairy tale or something,” Wiegman told BBC Sport after her side’s semifinal success.

“I can hardly describe how proud I am of the team, and how they’ve adapted [to various challenges]. Before the tournament. During the tournament… How we came through and found a way to win is incredible,” Wiegman added.

In contrast to Wiegman, who is respected and revered by her players in the English national team, Spain’s Jorge Vilda is not particularly popular among his players.

Spanish revolt

In September 2022, 15 regular players in the senior Spanish national team announced they would stand down from national duty. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said the players had essentially handed it an ultimatum to fire Vilda, who has been in charge since 2015.

“The RFEF is not going to allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff, since making those decisions does not fall within their powers,” the Spanish Federation said during the standoff.

That they were trying to oust the manager was denied by the players. They said all they wanted were issues such as an unhealthy atmosphere in the locker room, concerns about team selection, and training sessions, to be addressed.

The federation also revealed that in emails the players said the prevailing conditions under Vilda significantly affected their “emotional state” and their “health” and that “as long as it is not reversed”, they were resigning from the national team.

Some of the aggrieved players included stars such as Patri Guijarro Mapi León, Clàudia Pina and goalkeeper Sandra Paños.

The RFEF showed them the door and stuck with Vilda. In his eight years in charge, the 42-year-old Spaniard has led the team to the Euro 2022 quarterfinals. Coincidentally, they were defeated by the English, as the latter marched on to the title.

Then the revolt happened and, after being backed by his bosses, Vilda had to embark on a team rebuild with other willing players. In the build-up to the World Cup, three of the 15 outcasts were able to find common ground with the powers that be and were integrated back into the team.

Since then, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey have all played a key role during Spain’s historic run to the final after their collective return from exile.

In spite of this impressive effort and breaking new ground, there still seems to be some tension between certain members of the squad and the coach.

This was evident for all to see after Spain’s victory over Sweden: some players seemed to snub Vilda during their raucous celebrations for reaching their first final in the soccer extravaganza.

Vilda played down these scenes after the game, saying his team was focused on the task at hand and he too was desperate to win, especially for the hierarchy of the RFEF and his family, two structures that have supported him over the past year or so.

“…I value my players a lot. The end result is a learning process which has made us all stronger,” the Spanish mentor said.

“The first thing that goes through your head after winning is you think about loved ones and everything that has happened this year,” he added.

“The support of [RFEF president] Luis Rubiales and everyone at the federation means so much and will always stay with me. As well as that of my family, because they have suffered this past year.”

Against the ruthless Lionesses in the final, Vilda and his players will have to bury the hatchet at least one last time in order to emulate what the men’s team did in South Africa in 2010: win their first World Cup.

Actions speak loudest

England had their own off-field drama in the lead-up to the showpiece. Theirs was a financial one, which was a common theme for many nations who participated in the 32-team tournament.

Nations such as South Africa, Nigeria, Jamaica and even Olympic champions Canada went into the tournament having to think about whether or not they would be paid what they felt they were worth.

The European champions had a stand-off with the English Football Association (FA), over bonuses and how they would be structured. Evidently, the players believed that they would make it deep into the tournament and wanted to be rewarded appropriately for this.

With there being a stalemate between them and the FA, the players ceded and shifted all their attention to the tournament, promising that they would do their talking on the pitch and then return to the negotiation table.

“We collectively feel a strong sense of responsibility to grow the game. And while our focus now switches fully to the tournament ahead, we believe every tackle, pass and goal will contribute to the work we are committed to doing off the pitch,” the Lionesses said in a joint statement just weeks before the tournament began.

There is no clearer and louder message than reaching the World Cup final. Which is also the team’s second final in the space of a year. DM