Wales demolition job — Kolisi and Moodie inspire Bok machine to manufacture a massive victory

Springbok wing Canan Moodie was man of the match for his two-try display that also included some excellent defence. (Photo: Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Wales 16 (9) South Africa 52 (24)

Put the 52-16 final scoreline aside. This was a match that the Springboks were always likely to win comfortably, given how callow the Wales team was. And by that measure they more than delivered with a record score in Cardiff.

Eight tries to one underlines the gulf in class, but there were also lots of mistakes, plenty of ill-discipline and inaccuracy, especially under the high ball, which will occupy the coaching staff’s analysis far more than the many positive moments.

Flyhalf Manie Libbok’s inaccurate goal-kicking – he landed five from nine – was another cause for furrowed brows. But he did produce deft passes and kicks that showed what strengths he brings to the game.

Despite these negatives, it would be churlish not to recognise some excellent play the Boks produced. They look to be timing their run to form for Rugby World Cup 2023 with precision.

Siya’s return

The pack was immense in all departments and captain Siya Kolisi, in his first game in four months after knee surgery, played as if he’d never been away.

Marauding runs, a deft offload for the first try of the match, and some stellar tackling, including when he tracked back more than 50m to take down Wales fullback Cai Evans, capped a fine 40 minutes for Kolisi.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Final pieces of puzzle fall into place for Boks as Kolisi, Hendrikse and Nche back in action

The skipper emerged from the tunnel for the second half, but was immediately substituted after a job well done. He was never going to play more than that.

Scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and prop Ox Nche also made strong returns after lengthy injury lay-offs to further cap-off a good afternoon for the world champions.

Towering lock RG Snyman was immense in the tight and pretty much all over the park. Hooker Malcom Marx not only scored a try but operated like an extra loose forward, while Pieter-Steph du Toit was omnipresent.

Magical Moodie

From the superb foundation, the backline had plenty of opportunities to show its skills, and none did more for the team’s cause than the wonder Canan Moodie.

The 20-year-old is such a rare talent that it almost seems unfair to see someone so blessed with natural gifts. He reads play like a scholar reads texts, which he uses on both attack and defence.

Moodie snuffed out several Wales attacks with a quick read of the play, followed by manic commitment to shutting the space and making the tackle. He used similar traits on attack too.

He scored his first try in the twenty-second minute after excellent phase play, and a rapier-like pass from Willie le Roux gave him enough room to step inside the covering defence as if it didn’t exist.

His second try was a long-range intercept. Moodie was outnumbered but instead of panicking he held his ground, and then shot up at precisely the right moment to pick off the pass and race away for another try.

Centre Jesse Kriel also had an impressive afternoon, scoring two tries as well. His first was from a terrible bit of defence from Wales. Cheslin Kolbe tackled youngster Mason Grady into the in-goal area, and the Welsh player flung the ball into the air where Kriel snatched it and flopped over.

Kriel’s second try showed that he still has exceptional pace. Du Toit intercepted close to his tryline and fed the supporting Kriel, who still had 70m to go. It appeared the covering defence would catch Kriel but he kept them at bay.

Early struggle

The match was tight early only, thanks mainly to Bok errors as they conceded soft penalties in kickable range, allowing Sam Costelow to land three first-half penalties.

The real turning point came when the Boks were awarded a penalty try after the officials decided that Wales wing Rio Dyer had slapped a bouncing ball in his in-goal area dead, with Moodie ready to score.

Replays seemed to suggest that Moodie had knocked the ball forward first, but the officials missed it and that put the Boks 10 points clear, with Dyer also sin-binned.

From the restart, Kriel scored the first of his tries, and from a tight match the Boks were suddenly 15 points clear and out of sight.

After the break, Wales just crumbled in the face of the Boks’ power and pace as they gave away eight further penalties and another yellow card to replacement scrumhalf Tomos Williams.

Willemse yellow-carded from a head clash

Damian Willemse replaced Willie le Roux and scored a fine try thanks to a beautiful Libbok pass that took out two defenders. But minutes later, Willemse was yellow-carded from a head clash with Dyer when attempting a tackle.

The incident was sent to “the bunker” and the decision came back that there were mitigating factors and it was not elevated to red. That will be a relief for the Boks, although Willemse and Dyer left the field with ice packs on their cheeks.

Jacques Nienaber’s men can now look forward to next week’s clash against the All Blacks at Twickenham with confidence.

The pieces are falling into place and while Libbok’s goal-kicking has to be addressed, the rest of the machine is looking ominously well-oiled as RWC 2023 comes into sharp focus. DM

Scorers:

Wales – Try: Sam Parry. Conversion: Cai Evans. Penalties: Sam Costelow (3).

South Africa – Tries: Malcolm Marx, Canan Moodie (2), Penalty try, Jesse Kriel (2), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse. Conversions: Manie Libbok (5).