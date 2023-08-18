Newsdeck

Vietnam Tycoon Loses $18 Billion After EV Maker’s Shares Sink

Pham Nhat Vuong
By Bloomberg
18 Aug 2023
After an astronomical rise in its first day of trading, VinFast Auto Ltd. is now coming back to Earth — erasing a chunk of its billionaire founder’s fortune.

 

The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker has fallen sharply over the past three trading days in New York, eliminating more than half of the 255% gain it notched on Tuesday when it listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Chairman and founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who controls all but a few shares of the company, has seen his net worth tumble roughly 53% to $21 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

VinFast’s market capitalization has also slumped, falling to $37.4 billion from its peak of $85 billion, when it was briefly ahead of General Motors Co. despite being on pace to make fewer sales this year than GM does in a week.

Big share-price swings were to be expected. Vuong controls 99% of VinFast’s stock, mostly through his business conglomerate, Vingroup JSC. That leaves a small fraction for other investors to trade, meaning that even relatively small transactions can have a big impact on the price.

Still, Vuong isn’t hurting. Because Bloomberg’s index hadn’t accounted for his stake in VinFast until the company completed its merger with a blank-check company this week, he remains significantly richer than before the listing.

On paper, he gained almost $40 billion in the first trading day — one of the biggest wealth jumps ever recorded by the index.

