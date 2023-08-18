Vietnam Tycoon Loses $18 Billion After EV Maker’s Shares Sink

The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker has fallen sharply over the past three trading days in New York, eliminating more than half of the 255% gain it notched on Tuesday when it listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Chairman and founder Pham Nhat Vuong, who controls all but a few shares of the company, has seen his net worth tumble roughly 53% to $21 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

VinFast’s market capitalization has also slumped, falling to $37.4 billion from its peak of $85 billion, when it was briefly ahead of General Motors Co. despite being on pace to make fewer sales this year than GM does in a week.