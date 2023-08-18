Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes

UN suspends services in Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after fatal clashes
A general view of Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp during clashes between supporters of the Fatah movement and rival groups, in Sidon, Lebanon, 01 August 2023. The death toll has risen to at least 11, Dorothee Klaus, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon said. The clashes began on 29 July at Ain al-Hilweh camp forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
By Reuters
18 Aug 2023
0

A United Nations agency has suspended services at the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon to protest against the presence of armed fighters around its schools and other facilities within the area.

Deadly clashes broke out at the Ain el-Hilweh camp last month after Islamist gunmen tried to assassinate Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of Palestinian political faction Fatah, forcing hundreds to flee.

“The Agency does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations,” United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said in a statement.

It said that schools in the camp were unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year.

“UNRWA reiterates its call on armed actors to immediately vacate its facilities, to ensure unimpeded delivery of much needed assistance to Palestine Refugees,” the agency added.

Some 400,000 refugees live in Lebanon’s 12 Palestinian camps, which date back to the 1948 war between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, UNRWA provides public services including schools, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Maverick News

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Maverick News

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
Maverick News

Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference
Maverick News

ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Newsdeck

Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery
Newsdeck

Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options