Newsdeck

Newsdeck

International Chess Federation bars transgender players from women’s events

International Chess Federation bars transgender players from women’s events
US Levon Aronian (C-L) of Triveni Continental Kings holds the winning trophy from Emirati Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan (C-Back) president Asian Chess Federation after winning against upGrad Mumba Masters during the final of Global Chess League in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
By Reuters
18 Aug 2023
0

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said it has banned transgender women from competing in its official women's events while it conducts a "thorough analysis" of developments, a process that could take up to two years.

The new regulations, approved by FIDE’s council this month, will come into effect on Aug. 21 and require transgender players to provide “sufficient proof of a gender change that complies with their national laws and regulations”.

“In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female, the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE’s decision is made,” the federation said.

“FIDE recognizes that this is an evolving issue for chess and that besides technical regulations on transgender regulations further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence,” the federation said.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday, a FIDE spokesperson said the decision was made to better define the processes involved when a player changes gender.

“The transgender legislation is rapidly developing in many countries and many sport bodies are adopting their own policies. FIDE will be monitoring these developments and see how we can apply them to the world of chess,” the statement said.

“Two years is a scope of sight that seemed reasonable for the thorough analyses of such developments. It is to set a certain deadline for a new reiteration of these policies, without rushing it.”

Transgender players can still compete in the “open” categories of tournaments, it added.

Most chess competitions are open to all players, with the exception of a few tournaments such as the Women’s World Championship.

Governing bodies for sports including cycling, athletics and swimming have tightened their participation rules for transgender women in elite female competitions.

(Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, Writing by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

 

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Maverick News

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Maverick News

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
Maverick News

Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference
Maverick News

ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Newsdeck

Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery
Newsdeck

Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options