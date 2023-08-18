Newsdeck

Newsdeck

India’s top court lists gender stereotypes to be avoided in documents

India’s top court lists gender stereotypes to be avoided in documents
Indian National Congress supporters celebrate at Congress headquarter in New Delhi, India, 04 August 2023. India's Supreme Court halted the conviction of Gandhi after he was sentenced to two years in jail - and later granted bail - in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him following remarks he had allegedly made about the surname of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
By Reuters
18 Aug 2023
0

India's Supreme Court released a glossary this week of "gender-unjust terms" it wants the legal community to avoid when preparing pleas, orders and judgments, and suggested some alternatives.

Among the changes recommended by the court’s “Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes” are use of the word “woman” to replace terms such as “career woman”, “fallen woman”, “harlot”, “seductress”, and “whore”.

Wednesday’s document aims to help judges and the legal community to identify, understand and combat stereotypes about women, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who led the effort, wrote in a foreword that thanked several individuals.

“Relying on predetermined stereotypes in judicial decision-making contravenes the duty of judges to decide each case on its merits, independently and impartially,” he added.

The handbook advises use of phrases such as “street sexual harassment” instead of “eve-teasing”, a term that is prevalent in India, despite having fallen out of use elsewhere.

It suggests “mother” to replace “unwed mother”, and “sexually harassed, assaulted or raped” instead of “violated”.

Use of terms such as “survivor” and “victim” are both applicable to describe those affected by sexual violence, it added, unless the individual concerned expresses a preference, which should then be respected.

Besides listing gender stereotypes, it exposes the flawed reasoning behind notions such as women being “overly emotional”, “physically weaker”, or “more nurturing”.

It also takes aim at some ideas widespread in India’s patriarchal society about gender roles, sex and violence, such as domestic chores being confined to women or that their use of alcohol or tobacco suggests they “want to engage in sexual relations with men”.

It states, “Judges must be vigilant against all forms of gender biases and ensure that every person, regardless of their gender identity, is treated equally and with dignity.”

Groups advocating for women’s rights welcomed the step.

“Language is not just communication, it also in a way paints a picture of society, people, and values,” said Ranjana Kumari, director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi.

“We are very happy that those words have been chosen carefully and redefined.”

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Maverick News

Multi-Party Charter for South Africa agrees on key power-sharing principles
Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
Maverick News

Activists celebrate landmark win for transparency after court orders Covid vaccine contracts to be made public
ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
Maverick News

Zimbabwe deports activists and bars media ahead of Wednesday elections
ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference
Maverick News

ANC’s biggest region in Western Cape to plot its comeback at weekend conference

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Newsdeck

Massive wildfire moving closer to capital of Canada's Northwest Territories
Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery
Newsdeck

Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options