A fine dusting of sparkling snow quenches the arid Karoo’s thirst

Lone Aloe Aberdeen Eastern Cape. (Photo: Karina Turok)
By Karina Turok
18 Aug 2023
It’s been a cold and wet winter, with Cape Town experiencing torrential rain and Joburg icy day and night. But parts of the Cape welcomed the precipitation that broke a nine-year drought. 

Aberdeen, Eastern Cape

Flowering aloes on the road to the Kalkkop impact crater which can be found on a private farm 50 kilometres south east of the town of Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, in the Eastern Cape Province of South Africa. (Photo: Karina Turok)

Aberdeen Eastern Cape

Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, Thorns and Aloes, survivors of the drought. (Photo: Karina Turok)

Aberdeen Eastern Cape

Abundance of winter rain breaking the drought outside of Aberdeen, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Karina Turok)

Swartberg pass

Mustard yellow lichen at the entrance to the Swartberg pass. (Photo: Karina Turok)

Aberdeen Eastern Cape

Invasive Mexican jointed cactus on the road to Aberdeen, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Karina Turok)

Aberdeen Eastern Cape - a Shepards Tree

Aberdeen, Eastern Cape – a Shepards Tree stands alone after the ravages of a nine year drought in the area. (Photo: Karina Turok)

De Rust

The rust-coloured mountains of the R 341 approaching De Rust, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Karina Turok)

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Payment options