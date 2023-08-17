Newsdeck

Newsdeck

West African bloc says ‘we are going into Niger’ if all else fails

West African bloc says ‘we are going into Niger’ if all else fails
A vehicle drives past trucks parked on the side of the road near the border town of Malanville, Benin, 16 August 2023. Hundreds of trucks carrying produce and commercial goods have been stuck in the border town of Malanville following the closure of the border between Benin and Niger, amid sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) following the coup in Niger. EPA-EFE/DIDIER ASSOGBA
By Reuters
17 Aug 2023
0

The West African bloc ECOWAS stands ready to intervene militarily in Niger should diplomatic efforts to reverse a coup there fail, a senior official told army chiefs who were meeting in Ghana on Thursday to discuss the details of a standby force.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah accused the junta that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 of “playing cat-and-mouse” with the bloc by refusing to meet with envoys and seeking justifications for the takeover.

“The military and the civilian forces of West Africa are ready to answer to the call of duty,” he told assembled chiefs of defence staff from member states.

He listed past ECOWAS deployments in Gambia, Liberia and elsewhere as examples of readiness.

“If push comes to shove we are going into Niger with our own contingents and equipment and our own resources to make sure we restore constitutional order. If other democratic partners want to support us they are welcome,” he said.

Musah strongly criticised the junta’s announcement that it had elements to put Bazoum, who is being detained, on trial for treason. The United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS have all expressed concerns over the conditions of his detention.

“The irony of it is that somebody who is in a hostage situation himself…is being charged with treason. When did he commit high treason is everybody’s guess,” Musah said.

(Additional reporting by Francis Kokoroko, Media Coulibaly, Anait Miridzhanian; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

 

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
Maverick News

One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Maverick News

South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Maverick News

Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
A day of chaos - Swellendam protesters torch municipal offices over ‘racism’, service delivery neglect
Maverick News

A day of chaos – Swellendam protesters torch municipal offices over ‘racism’, service delivery neglect

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Newsdeck

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
Newsdeck

Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options