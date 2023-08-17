Newsdeck

MEDICINAL PRODUCTS

Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup hit the market due to bribery

People stand outside the office of Marion Biotech pharmaceuticals company in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, 29 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / RAJAT GUPTA)
By Reuters
17 Aug 2023
0

Distributors of a contaminated Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan paid local officials a bribe of $33,000 to skip mandatory testing, Uzbek state prosecutors alleged during a trial on Wednesday.

The central Asian nation last week put 21 people on trial – 20 of whom are Uzbeks and one Indian – over the deaths, making public for the first time a much higher death toll than previously reported.

Three of the defendants (an Indian and two Uzbekistan nationals) are executives of Quramax Medical, a company that sold medicines produced by India’s Marion Biotech, in Uzbekistan.

According to state prosecutor Saidkarim Akilov, Quramax CEO Singh Raghvendra Pratar allegedly paid officials $33,000 at the state centre for expertise and standardisation of medicinal products so that they would skip a mandatory inspection of its products.

It was unclear from the prosecutor’s statement whether the inspection was supposed to involve tests in Uzbekistan, or a request for tests to be carried out by the producer in India.

Pratar, who spoke in court, denied the charges but admitted to handing over the sum to officials through an intermediary as a “token of appreciation”. He said he had no idea how and by whom that money was used later.

Seven of the 21 defendants pleaded guilty to at least some of the charges against them, which included tax evasion, sale of substandard or counterfeit medicines, abuse of office, negligence, forgery, and bribery.

Officials have not said why 45 deaths had remained unreported since last year.

State prosecutors also said on Wednesday that Quramax had imported Marion Biotech medicines at an inflated price via two Singapore-based intermediary companies, which prompted tax evasion charges.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sharon Singleton.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
Maverick News

One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Maverick News

South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Maverick News

Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Drama in Parliament as DA and ACDP MPs walk out of Bela Act draft report deliberations
Maverick News

Drama in Parliament as DA and ACDP MPs walk out of Bela Act draft report deliberations

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Newsdeck

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
Newsdeck

Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Gordon Brown urges ICC to recognise Afghan gender discrimination as crime against humanity
Newsdeck

Gordon Brown urges ICC to recognise Afghan gender discrimination as crime against humanity

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options