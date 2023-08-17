Newsdeck

Newsdeck

The World’s Most Famous Dogs This Week All Belong to Javier Milei

The World’s Most Famous Dogs This Week All Belong to Javier Milei
Javier Milei, Argentine congressman and presidential candidate for the Liberty Advances (LLA) party, speaks during an interview in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Photographer: Erica Canepa/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
17 Aug 2023
0

Almost nothing is taboo for Javier Milei: Ask him about Argentina’s central bank, and he’ll say it’s “the worst garbage that exists on this Earth.” China? It’s an “assassin.” The sale of guns and organs? They should be legalized.

But don’t you dare ask him about his beloved “four-legged sons,” five 200-pound English Mastiffs that have been catapulted into the popular imagination this week along with Argentina’s leading — and unlikely — presidential candidate.

Following a two-hour interview with Bloomberg News Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Milei bluntly refused to answer any questions about the canine members of his family.

The longtime bachelor showed no such reticence following his stunning upset in Argentina’s primary election on Sunday, when the dogs were among the first to be thanked in his victory speech.

“Thank you to Conan, Murray, Milton, Robert and Lucas!” Milei said as he grinned Sunday night to roaring applause at his campaign headquarters.

The names are references to economists that have shaped Milei’s ultra-libertarian world view: Murray Rothbard, Milton Friedman and Robert Lucas. Conan the Barbarian may not be a famous economist, but he certainly evokes the macho aesthetic that’s also part of the Milei persona.

Read more: Milei Vows to Pay Argentina’s Debt While Shuttering Central Bank

Milei has previously said he survived on only pizza during a tough economic period in order to make sure his first dog — Conan — had enough to eat.

A recent biography titled El loco, or the crazy one, recounts how Milei cloned Conan following his death — which he hid for years — and claims that he communicates with the dog through a mystic.

Milei has kept the dogs in a kennel outside Buenos Aires during his campaign, but designed his schedule so he could spend time with them.

The emotion that Milei displays toward his dogs contrasts with his views on romantic human relationships. “Marriage is a contract, and I celebrate whoever wants that but for various circumstances, I’ve decided not be part of society like that,” the single and never-married Milei said in an earlier interview in February.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Maverick News

South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Heavy security presence, road closures touted in countdown to 15th BRICS summit in Sandton
Maverick News

Heavy security presence, road closures touted in countdown to 15th BRICS summit in Sandton
Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Maverick News

Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
World Rugby will appeal decision to rescind Owen Farrell red card
Maverick News

World Rugby will appeal decision to rescind Owen Farrell red card

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Newsdeck

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
Newsdeck

Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options