Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nigerian court adjourns suspended central bank governor’s fraud hearing

Nigerian court adjourns suspended central bank governor’s fraud hearing
The President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (C), and leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) meet to discuss the political situation in Niger, in Abuja, Nigeria, 10 August 2023. Two weeks have passed since democratically elected Niger, President Mohamed Bazoum, was ousted in a coup lea by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, head of the presidential guard. EPA-EFE/STR
By Reuters
17 Aug 2023
0

A Nigerian court in the capital Abuja adjourned a hearing on Thursday for suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, who is facing a 20-count fraud charge, due to the absence of a second defendant on the case, a government lawyer said.

The matter was adjourned to Aug 23 after a co-defendant on the indictment became ill and was unable to be in court. Nigerian law requires defendants to take their plea in person.

Emefiele, who is being charged alongside a central bank employee and a private firm for alleged procurement fraud, was therefore unable to enter a plea.

Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu in June and has already pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing a firearm illegally — charges which were subsequently withdrawn.

Government lawyers on Tuesday announced additional graft charges against the governor, including allegedly “conferring unlawful advantages” and “unlawful procurement”.

(Reporting by Elisha Bala-Gbogbo and Camillus Eboh; editing by Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
Maverick News

ActionSA scores a victory at national coalition convention over bone of contention to include Patriotic Alliance
One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
Maverick News

One year after leaving Zithulele Hospital, Doctor Ben Gaunt reflects on his journey in public healthcare
South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Maverick News

South Africa moves to protect airspace ahead of BRICS Summit
Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
Maverick News

Fear, violence and extortion in Cape Town — luxury venue Ayepyep closes amid claims of gangsterism and threats
A day of chaos - Swellendam protesters torch municipal offices over ‘racism’, service delivery neglect
Maverick News

A day of chaos – Swellendam protesters torch municipal offices over ‘racism’, service delivery neglect

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Newsdeck

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Newsdeck

Witnesses to Buffalo, New York, mass shooting sue social media, gun companies
Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
Newsdeck

Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted