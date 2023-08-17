Located at 32 Chiappini Street, and boasting 52 luxury apartments and 2 panoramic penthouses, The Valour offers a unique opportunity to invest in the area’s rich heritage while enjoying the comfort of contemporary living.

54 Exquisite Apartments For Sale:

Studios priced from R1,55 million

One Beds priced from R1,84 million

Two Bed priced from R3,05 million

Penthouses priced from R6,395 million

With studios, one and two-bed apartments, and luxury penthouse suites, The Valour offers a multi-layered approach to city living. Aparthotel investment, lock-up-and-go or slow down and take in the views – it’s up to you. Every last detail of the design has been expertly considered, giving residents the ultimate hotel-style living experience with a personal touch. A 24-hour reception, professional concierge, laundry services, and on-site restaurant are just some of the perks.

Features:

24hr state-of-the-art security

Concierge service and biometric access control

Restaurant & cafe on the ground floor

Short-term rental friendly in a high rental demand area

High-speed fibre connectivity

Optional extras – Backup power, Air Conditioning and Double Glazing

Around the corner from almost everything

The location is just one of the many charms of The Valour. Situated on the corner of Chiappini Street and Waterkant Street, neighbouring the towering Capital’s Mirage. This culturally rich precinct attracting both locals and tourists remains the friendly, welcoming village of yesteryear, where residents are greeted by the early morning sounds of harbour ships and the midday blast of the Noon Gun.

The Valour offers the benefits of vibrant city living without the immediate hustle and bustle. From here, city hotspots are just a stone’s throw away with a sense of place and calm awaiting on your return home.

‘Stay in, take a stroll or hop in an Uber and see the sights. The Valour is at the pulsing heart of it all.’

With the limited number of apartments available to purchase at The Valour, the launch day is anticipated to draw a flurry of interested investors. The developers have also added an additional incentive to purchase on launch, by offering a R100 000 discount – applicable to apartments reserved on launch day.

Launch Facts:

Sales launch online at 1pm on 30 August 2023

Purchase on launch and get R100,000 off

Expected completion set for Q1 2025

Invest.

Consider The Valour a solid addition to your investment portfolio or for your first-time property foray into the heart of Cape Town. It’s perfectly positioned to capture Cape Town’s high short and long term rental demand, underpinned by tourism and semigration. Select the serviced and furnished option, and turn your investment into an income generator overnight.

Priced from R1,55 million incl. VAT

Section 13sex tax scheme applies

Bespoke furniture packs available on request

No transfer duties

Perfect lock-up-and-go apartments

Luxurious Living Spaces

The site’s existing 3-storey warehouse will be expertly adapted and reimagined into a nine-storey, upmarket residential development consisting of 52 apartments and 2 penthouses. These penthouses will boast private wrap-around terraces with pools and vistas from the Waterfront right through to Devil’s Peak and Table Mountain.

The apartments have been designed as comfortable living spaces for couples or singles. The interiors are created as classic, warm spaces with modern elements and a highlight of each apartment are the framed views through the large windows, providing generous amounts of natural light.

Contemporary finishes and fittings offer a luxurious feel to these open-plan layouts. The majority-white walls are complemented with accent colours, natural wood tones, marble-like tiles and dark cabinetry. The use of brass inserts on the floors and decorative mouldings on the walls depict more classical style detailing, yet still keeping a sleekness to its overall feel.

The Development Team

Quorum Holdings, specialises in developing new real estate and rejuvenating older property assets to create out-of-the-ordinary residential spaces across South Africa.

“In all of our property upgrades, we must unearth the soul of a building. We honour the era of its design and architecture and excavate the space’s unique story. By carefully and respectfully preserving character, we know that every Quorum property is genuinely a one-off.”

For more information and enquiries, please visit thevalour.co.za or contact Cheronne on [email protected] DM/ML