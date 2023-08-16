Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Wildfire in Tenerife national park prompts village evacuations

Wildfire in Tenerife national park prompts village evacuations
Firefighting helicopters fly over the area affected by a fire in Candelaria area, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 16 August 2023. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA
By Reuters
16 Aug 2023
0

A wildfire that broke out in a national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife has spread to 300 hectares, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of five villages and to cut off access to the forest surrounding the Mount Teide volcano.

The fire, which started on Tuesday night, was raging through a forested area in steep ravines in the northeastern part of Tenerife in the Canaries, making the firefighters’ task more difficult.

“The fire is powerful and is in a complicated area,” Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo told a news conference in Tenerife.

“Efforts are focused on preventing the fire from spreading and affecting mainly residential areas close to the coast,” he added.

About 10 helicopters dropping water and 150 firefighters and 50 military personnel were working to contain the wildfire that could take more than a day to bring under control, authorities said.

Early on Wednesday, the fire had devastated about 130 hectares (320 acres) near the Mount Teide volcano, Spain’s highest peak. In a few hours, the fire has spread to over 300 hectares and there are many secondary fires, Pedro Martinez, head of Tenerife’s emergency services, said.

The villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafoña and Las Lagunetas have been evacuated, and local authorities said further measures would be taken during the day.

Rosa Davila, president of the Tenerife council, said all access to the mountains on the island has been closed and called on residents and visitors to keep out of the forest areas because of the risk the fire will spread further.

“We are doing this to prevent any incidents,” Davila said.

During the last week, a heatwave in the Canary Islands has left many areas bone dry and increased the risk of wildfires.

This summer, firefighters have extinguished a series of forest fires on the islands of Gran Canaria and La Palma, which form part of the Canary Islands archipelago.

Tenerife’s two airports were operating normally, according to Radio Canarias, which cited the Spanish airport operator Aena.

(Reporting by Corina Pons and Inti Landauro, Editing by Angus MacSwan, Charlie Devereux and Barbara Lewis)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention
Maverick News

Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
Maverick News

England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Newsdeck

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
Newsdeck

Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
Newsdeck

North Korea says Travis King wants refuge from mistreatment, racism in US
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on
Newsdeck

Maui's displaced residents grow restless as search for fire victims drags on

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options