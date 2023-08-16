Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port, key for grain exports

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port, key for grain exports
Two boys look at a damaged building in the aftermath of a drone attack on the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company building in the city of Izmail, Odesa region, Southern Ukraine, 02 August 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Ukraine was attacked. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
By Reuters
16 Aug 2023
0

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania.

Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports – Izmail and Reni.

The governor of southern Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, asked residents of Izmail district to take shelter at around 1:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) and cancelled the air raid alert one hour later.

Ukraine’s Danube ports accounted for around a quarter of grain exports before Russia pulled out of a UN-backed deal to provide safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. They have since become the main route out, with grain sent on barges to Romania’s Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onwards.

A Russian attack on the Izmail port sent global food prices higher in early August.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Mark Porter and Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Takealot’s new on-demand service promises to deliver in under an hour in Cape Town’s northern suburbs
Maverick News

Takealot’s new on-demand service promises to deliver in under an hour in Cape Town’s northern suburbs

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Newsdeck

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
Newsdeck

Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain - BBC
Newsdeck

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain – BBC
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Newsdeck

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options