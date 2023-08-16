Newsdeck

CHRISTCHURCH

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Lauren Anne Dickason is on trial in the Christchurch High Court, New Zealand, charged with murdering her daughters - Liané (6), and twins Maya and Karla (2). (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
By Reuters
16 Aug 2023
0

A jury found a South African woman guilty on Wednesday of murdering her three young daughters, with media saying she faced a life sentence for each killing.

Lauren Anne Dickason killed her two-year-old twins and their six-year-old sister in September 2021 at their home in Timaru, a city of 29,000 on the South Island, about a month after the family had migrated from South Africa.

Media reported a majority verdict by a jury of eight women and four men held Dickason was not insane at the time of the killings and was guilty of murder, following a month-long high court trial in the city of Christchurch.

Her husband Graham had found the three children dead and his wife in a serious condition upon arriving home after a dinner with colleagues, New Zealand media have previously said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: SA ‘Killer Mum’ Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair

The prosecution said Dickason knew when she killed her daughters that what she was doing was morally wrong and the act was murder, according to broadcaster Radio New Zealand.

Some of the jury were heard crying as they left the courtroom, media said.

The judge, Cameron Mander, remanded Dickason to custody in a hospital psychiatric unit until her sentencing. She has been in hospital since the murders. DM/Reuters

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Clarence Fernandez.

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention
Maverick News

Who will lead the Moonshot Pact? Seven opposition parties kick off national coalition convention
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
Maverick News

England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
Maverick News

Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options