BRICS Bank Raises $94 Million in First South Africa Bond Auction
The New Development Bank, a financial institution created by the BRICS bloc of emerging markets, raised 1.5 billion rand ($94 million) at its first-ever South African bond auction.
The sale was arranged by Standard Bank Group and Absa Group. Mamokete Lijane, global markets strategist at Standard Bank, told a Bloomberg event in Johannesburg Wednesday that there’s a substantial pool of available capital that ends up gravitating toward credit.
