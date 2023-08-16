Maverick Life

Australia beat in England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final, and more from around the world

Mary Earps of England dives in vain as Sam Kerr (not pictured) of Australia scores her team's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
16 Aug 2023
Mary Earps of England and Rachel Daly of England celebrate after winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final soccer match between Australia and England in Sydney, Australia, 16 August 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 

England fans kiss and cheer as they watch a live screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final soccer match between Australia and England in London, Britain, 16 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Ecstatic England fans cheer as they watch a live screening of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 semi-final soccer match between Australia and England in London, Britain, 16 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Supporters of Olympique Marseille clash following the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, 2nd leg soccer match between Olympique Marseille and Panathinaikos Athens, in Marseille, southern France, 15 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

A man walks away with his dogs as a forest fire that originated in Candelaria approaches, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 16 August 2023. Regional authorities have issued an evacuation notice to residents due to the forest fire affecting the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Smoke rises from the forest fire in Candelaria, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 16 August 2023. The forest fire affected area of about 800 hectares in the towns of Arafo and Candelaria, and over 150 ground troops and 13 aerial assets are working in the firefighting operations. Regional authorities have issued an evacuation notice to residents due to the forest fire affecting the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. EPA-EFE/RAMON DE LA ROCHA

Light art installation show titled ‘700 Years’ by Dancers perform on roller skates in the installation titled ‘Time is a Black Circle’ by Singaporean artist Dawn Ng, during the Singapore Night Festival media preview at the National Museum in Singapore, 16 August 2023. The Singapore Night Festival, with the theme ‘Singapore, the Great Port City’, will run from 18 to 26 August. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Light art installation show titled ‘700 Years’ by artists Zizi Majid, Muhammad Izdi and Jeremie Bellot is projected on the facade of the National Museum of Singapore, during the Singapore Night Festival media preview in Singapore, 16 August 2023. The Singapore Night Festival, with the theme ‘Singapore, the Great Port City’, will run from 18 to 26 August. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Fans cheer as US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs during her concert at the 29th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Northern Budapest, Hungary, 15 August 2023. The festival is one of the biggest cultural events in Europe offering art exhibitions, theatrical and circus performances and above all music concerts. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

A visitor experiences a tractor driving simulator with a virtual reality program at Techsauce Global Summit 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2023. Techsauce Global Summit is a leading technology conference that showcases the largest technology and newest innovation held to facilitate the cooperation and investment between government, public and private organizations, international firms as well as Thai small to medium-sized enterprises to promote the digital economy to promote Thailand as the digital gateway of Southeast Asia. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An Iranian woman walks past an anti-US mural around the former US embassy in Tehran, Iran, 16 August 2023. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on 15 August that Iranian authorities released five US citizens from prison to house arrest. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on 14 August his country received the necessary guarantees from the US on a recent prisoner swap agreement and release of Iran’s frozen funds that was the outcome of two years of negotiations between the two countries. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAEHRKENAREH

A candidate in a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque (Saint Roch) in Manila, Philippines, 16 August 2023. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honour their patron saints by holding colourful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A candidate in a Mardi Gras themed costume waits for her introduction as a shoe shaped float passes by during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque (Saint Roch) in Manila, Philippines, 16 August 2023. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A candidate in a Mardi Gras themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque (Saint Roch) in Manila, Philippines, 16 August 2023. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Celebrations of the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin and the 150th anniversary of the French national pilgrimage in Lourdes city taking place at Lourdes, southwestern France, 15 August 2023. Handicapped and sick pilgrims follow the rite outside. 150 years ago, the church confirmed the visions of Bernadette Soubirous. 18 January 1862, the Church authenticated the 18 apparitions of the Virgin at Lourdes, recounted by Bernadette Soubirous, opening the way to demonstrations of piety now followed each year by some 6 million pilgrims. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spencer Kim tosses a chair frame as he sifts through the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a wildfire on August 12, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. At least 80 people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the towns of Lahaina and Kula on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Burned-out cars and houses are all that remain after a wildfire swept through a neighbourhood in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, 15 August 2023. At least 99 people were killed in the Lahaina wildfire that burnt in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A photo taken with a drone shows rescue workers searching for missing persons among the rubble the day after an explosion occurred in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, on 15 August 2023. At least 10 people were killed after the blast of unknown origin caused a fire and damage to vehicles and buildings on 14 August. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A view of open water and bog mosses of The Flow Country’s peatland the largest continuous blanket bog in Europe which stores 400 million tonnes of carbon on August 16, 2023, in Forsinard, Scotland. As a natural carbon store, Scotland’s Flow Country, renowned for its peatlands and the species that call it home, is an ecologically vital contender for UNESCO World Heritage Status. The decision is expected in mid-2024. This potential recognition offers more than just protection; it holds the promise of enhancing the area’s profile, creating job opportunities, and attracting valuable investment into the region. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The children’s water zorbing area at a ‘Paris Plage’ temporary beach on the Canal de l’Ourcq in central Paris, France, on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. July was officially Earth’s hottest month on record, causing the Antarctic to shrink at a record pace and the European Union’s Earth observation agency to warn of “dire consequences” as extreme weather events grow more frequent and more intense. Photographer: Andrea Mantovani/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Charles Bishop riding Mister Sketch win The Michael Brunton Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) (Div 1) at Salisbury Racecourse on August 16, 2023, in Salisbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

News media report outside the Fulton County Courthouse and Justice Center, one day after a grand jury indictment against former US President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates for 2020 election interference in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 August 2023. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the criminal charges against former President Trump and the others in an alleged sweeping and wide-ranging criminal conspiracy. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER DM

