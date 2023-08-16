Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks drop on China concerns, hawkish Fed: markets wrap

Asia stocks drop on China concerns, hawkish Fed: markets wrap
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Photo: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
16 Aug 2023
0

Asian stocks dropped on concern over China’s stuttering economy and signs the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

Benchmark indexes fell across the region with some of the biggest declines in Hong Kong and Australia. The MSCI China Index is on course to erase all the gains it made since last month’s Politburo meeting. The losses followed a drop in US equities on Tuesday when robust economic data added to concern the Fed will keep rates elevated for longer.

China’s economic woes remained in focus with a report showing new-home prices fell for a second month in July, adding to fears over the ailing property sector. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its full-year growth forecast for the country to 4.8% from 5% after a raft of disappointing data for July. Macquarie Group lowered estimates for the yuan.

Investors are becoming more negative about China “despite the fact that it’s extremely cheap”, Kieran Calder, head of equity research for Asia at Union Bancaire Privée, said on Bloomberg Television. While the market obviously is waiting for a stimulus bazooka, signals from the government show that they are only taking a piecemeal approach, he said.

The offshore yuan edged higher after the People’s Bank of China sought to boost market sentiment with a stronger-than-expected currency fixing and its largest injection of short-term cash to the financial system since February.

In the earnings pipeline Wednesday is Tencent Holdings Ltd. The company is expected to record its fastest pace of revenue growth in more than a year, fueling optimism the internet sector is emerging from a historic trough despite Chinese economic turmoil.

Fed rates

US stocks had dropped on Tuesday after retail sales beat forecasts, bolstering the case for further Fed tightening. That message was reinforced by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who said that while inflation has been coming down, “it’s still too high”. 

Major currencies were mixed. The kiwi erased an intraday decline after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its key rate unchanged as economists predicted, but said forecasts now show a small chance of another rate hike.

Treasuries edged higher in Asia. Two-year yields had briefly spiked above 5% Tuesday before reversing course, while yields on the 10- and 30-year debt rose to the highest levels since October. 

While investors navigate a hawkish Fed and a slowdown in China, a devaluation in Argentina and Russia’s emergency rate hike on Tuesday to stem the ruble’s slide added to the risk-off sentiment.

On the economic front, the UK reports inflation and the euro area will publish growth figures. Later, minutes from the Fed’s July policy meeting are due. 

Elsewhere, oil slipped for a third day, while gold edged higher. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
Maverick News

England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Seven opposition parties to kick off national coalition convention to discuss who will lead the Moonshot Pact
Maverick News

Seven opposition parties to kick off national coalition convention to discuss who will lead the Moonshot Pact

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
SA’s first electric taxi is ‘a stepping stone’ for lagging EV industry
South Africa

SA’s first electric taxi is ‘a stepping stone’ for lagging EV industry
Victim’s website seeks to prevent others from falling prey to car-buying scams
South Africa

Victim’s website seeks to prevent others from falling prey to car-buying scams
Takealot’s new on-demand service promises to deliver in under an hour in Cape Town’s northern suburbs
Maverick News

Takealot’s new on-demand service promises to deliver in under an hour in Cape Town’s northern suburbs
Listed ingredients in almost half of online US sport supplements ‘undetectable’
Sport

Listed ingredients in almost half of online US sport supplements ‘undetectable’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

[%% img-description %%]
Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.