Newsdeck

Espionage

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain – BBC

Three suspected Russian spies arrested in Britain – BBC
A municipal worker uses a pressure washer to remove a painted Ukrainian flag from outside the Russian Embassy in London, UK, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
15 Aug 2023
0

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - British police said on Tuesday they had charged two men and a woman with identity document offences after the BBC reported the group were accused of spying for Russia.

The individuals are Bulgarian nationals, who were alleged to be working for Russian security services, the BBC said in its report, saying they had been held as part of a major national security investigation.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed five people had been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in February under the Official Secrets Act and three had since been charged with possession of false identity documents with improper intention.

A police statement named them as Orlin Roussev, 45, Biser Dzambazov, 42, and Katrin Ivanova, 31. They appeared at London’s Old Bailey Court in July and were remanded in custody until a future date.

The police declined to comment on whether they were suspected of being Russian spies.

Britain has been sharpening its focus on external security threats and last month it passed a new national security law, aiming to deter espionage and foreign interference with updated tools and criminal provisions.

The government labeled Russia “the most acute threat” to its security when the law was passed.

Police have charged three Russians, who they say are GRU military intelligence officers, with the 2018 attempt to murder former double agent Sergei Skripal with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. Two were charged in 2018 and the third in 2021.

Last year, Britain’s domestic spy chief said more than 400 suspected Russian spies had been expelled from Europe.

Britain has also been one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine since the Russian invasion last year and has imposed a range of sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Michael Holden; editing by William James and Sharon Singleton)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Cape Town mayor threatens President with formal dispute process over rail devolution in wake of taxi strike
Maverick News

Cape Town mayor threatens President with formal dispute process over rail devolution in wake of taxi strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Newsdeck

'Blind Side' subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Newsdeck

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
Newsdeck

Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say
Newsdeck

Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Maverick Insider launched 5 years ago today

We now have 26,000 members who enable you to read this for free. There's an election next year and we need many more of our readers to join the cause to help us employ more journalists. If you appreciate the impact our work has, and you can afford the price of a cup of coffee a week then please join us.

Join the cause
Insider logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options