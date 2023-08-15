Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Independence Day celebrations in India, and more from around the world

Independence Day celebrations in India, and more from around the world
Members of the Indian Army Service Corps (ASC) team known as the 'Tornadoes' display their motorbike skills during Independence Day celebrations in Bangalore, India, 15 August 2023. India is marking the 77th anniversary of its independence from British rule. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
By Maverick Life Editors
15 Aug 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day, from the Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on 15 August 2023. Modi hoisted the national flag at the historic Red Fort marking 77 years of independence from Britain since 1947. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Celebrations of the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin and the 150th anniversary of the French national pilgrimage in Lourdes city taking place inside the Basilique du Rosaire in Lourdes church, Lourdes, southwestern France, 15 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

People attend the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin and the 150th anniversary of the French national pilgrimage in Lourdes, southwestern France, 15 August 2023. 150 years ago, the church confirmed the visions of Bernadette Soubirous. On 18 January 1862, the Church authenticated the 18 apparitions of the Virgin at Lourdes, recounted by Bernadette Soubirous, opening the way to demonstrations of piety now followed each year by some six million pilgrims. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A photo taken with a drone shows rescue workers searching for missing persons among the rubble the day after an explosion occurred in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, 15 August 2023. At least 10 people were killed after the blast of unknow origin caused a fire and damaged vehicles and buildings on 14 August. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Visitors look at weapons at the Kalashnikov Group pavilion during the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023 held at the Patriot Park in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, on 15 August 2023. The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023 is held from 14 to 20 August 2023 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base, and Alabino military training grounds. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Soldiers perform a drill during Defence Forces Day celebrations at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, on 15 August 2023. Zimbabweans commemorated Defence Forces Day which celebrates achievements and strides made by the country’s security forces in defending and maintaining peace. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Taliban supporters parade through the streets of Kabul on August 15, 2023, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Two years ago, the Taliban completed their return to power in Afghanistan after the fall of the Western-backed government and rapid evacuations of foreign militaries, organizations and many Afghans who worked with them. (Photo by Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images)

The U.S. warship USS Zumwalt transits the Panama Canal, Panama, on 14 August 2023. The USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) is a guided-missile destroyer of the United States Navy. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A Yemeni child stands next to graves with portraits of people killed in Yemen’s prolonged war, at a cemetery in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 August 2023. The Houthis movement has accused the Saudi-led coalition of killing over 8,000 children in Yemen since the war began in March 2015 when the coalition launched a military operation and an airstrike campaign against the Houthis who drove out the Saudi-backed Yemeni government from large parts of the Arab country, including the capital Sana’a. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Tamara Korpatsch of Germany serves against Maryna Zanevska of Belgium during the inaugural Golden Gate Open tennis at the Taube Tennis Center at Stanford University in Stanford, California, USA, on 14 August 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Festival goers drop off sorted waste at the ‘Recycle Club,’ where visitors could win prizes, at the Tomorrowland electronic dance music festival at De Schorre provincial recreational park in Boom, Belgium, on Sunday, July 30, 2023. With much of the world baking in extreme heat this summer, there’s been a renewed focus on the environmental impact of the concert industry. Photographer: Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The sun rises over Torki village, southeastern Poland, 15 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz

An aerial photograph taken with a drone shows faithful while they participate in the Holy Supper of the Church of the Light of the World during the 85th edition of the Holy Convocation at the international headquarters of Hermosa Provincia, in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, 14 August 2023. Thousands of faithful celebrated their highest religious festivity in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with a message from their leader, Naason Joaquin Garcia, imprisoned in the United States for sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

In this aerial view, farmers gather at the Lairg auction, for the great sale of lambs on August 15, 2023, in Lairg, Scotland. Renowned as one of the biggest one-day livestock markets in Europe, the annual lamb sale returns to Sutherland’s Lairg market, where 15,000 sheep from the northern Highlands come together for auction. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

An aerial view of metropolitan Manila, Philippines, 15 August 2023. Metro Manila is one of the most densely populated cities in Southeast Asia and the world. According to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office, a water deficit is possible in the region due to the increasing population. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
How rising temperatures threaten farmworkers in Northern Cape, South Africa’s sunniest province
South Africa

How rising temperatures threaten farmworkers in Northern Cape, South Africa’s sunniest province
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Maverick News

Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Maverick Life

Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Maverick Life

'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Rare smoke rings sighted above Mount Etna, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Rare smoke rings sighted above Mount Etna, and more from around the world
How to avoid feast or famine – 8 tips for freelancers from ‘Freelance Like a Boss’
South Africa

How to avoid feast or famine – 8 tips for freelancers from ‘Freelance Like a Boss’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options