Newsdeck

NFL

‘Blind Side’ subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse

‘Blind Side’ subject Michael Oher claims adoption was ruse
Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher (R) recovers the ball as Denver Broncos free safety Bradley Roby (L) covers during the second half of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 between the AFC Champion Denver Broncos and the NFC Champion Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 07 February 2016. EPA/MONICA M. DAVEY
By Reuters
15 Aug 2023
0

The feel-good story behind the 2009 blockbuster film "The Blind Side" was all a lie, retired NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in Shelby County, Tenn.

Oher was the subject of the movie, about a well-to-do white family that adopted a Black teenager and gave him the stable home he craved. ESPN, which reviewed the 14-page court filing, said he never was legally adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, and, in fact, was tricked into agreeing to making them his conservators.

As a result, he said, the Tuohys made business deals that put money into bank accounts of the couple and their two now-adult birth children and shut out Oher.

Oher went to live with the family when he was in high school, and in 2004, after he turned 18, unwittingly signed the conservatorship document, according to the court paperwork.

“The lie of Michael’s adoption is one upon which Co-Conservators Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have enriched themselves at the expense of their Ward, the undersigned Michael Oher,” the legal filing reads, according to the ESPN report. “Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

The family didn’t immediately respond to ESPN’s request for comment.

Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in “The Blind Side,” which also was nominated for Best Picture. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie brought in $309 million worldwide, and per ESPN, the court filing says Oher received no compensation for a film “that would not have existed without him.”

Oher, now 37, played at Ole Miss and was an All-American. The Ravens selected him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and he played 110 games (all starts) over eight seasons with Baltimore, the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

In his petition, Oher is seeking to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship and to bar them from using his name and likeness. He also wants an accounting of what the Tuohys have earned using his name and then his share of the profits and unspecified damages.

–Field Level Media

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
Maverick News

Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Maverick News

Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike

TOP READS IN SECTION

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Newsdeck

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say
Newsdeck

Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say
Madagascan president's aide charged in Britain with bribery
Newsdeck

Madagascan president's aide charged in Britain with bribery
Poland detains two Russians for distributing Wagner Group propaganda
Newsdeck

Poland detains two Russians for distributing Wagner Group propaganda

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

5 years ago today we launched Maverick Insider

Everything changed for Daily Maverick.

Read more to see how
Insider logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options