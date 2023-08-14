Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Scholz sees green tech investment rousing Germany’s slow economy

Scholz sees green tech investment rousing Germany’s slow economy
Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during the Federation of German Industries conference in Berlin, Germany, on 19 June 2023. (Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
14 Aug 2023
0

Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees upcoming green tech investments in Germany helping revive growth in Europe’s largest economy.

Spending on renewable energy sources, hydrogen production as well as related networks will “have an impact on the entire economy,” Scholz said Sunday in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF. 

“We’ve moved at an incredible speed and have amended a range of legislation so that finally sufficient construction for our needs has gotten off the ground,” he said.

Germany’s economy stagnated during the second quarter following a winter recession, weighed down by high energy costs, a lack of skilled labor and rising interest rates in the euro-zone. Industrial output, a leading indicator for any recovery, continued to slide in June, led by cars and construction. 

Read more: German Industrial Woes Endure as Output Drops to 6-Month Low

The struggles have triggered calls for the government to extend a cap on power and gas prices for companies and households. While Germany works through its immediate hurdles, the government is plowing multi-billion euro subsidies into attracting chipmakers. 

This month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. agreed to build a €10-billion plant in eastern Germany in partnership with Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and Robert Bosch. 

The commitment is another coup for Scholz, whose party has been overtaken in the polls by Germany’s far-right AfD, after the government agreed to €10 billion in aid for a new Intel Corp. plant in Magdeburg. For TSMC, the three-party ruling coalition will provide as much as €5-billion in subsidies, Bloomberg has reported.

“These companies aren’t investing due to the subsidies,” Scholz said. “They picked Germany as an economic location.”

Scholz’s coalition, with his left-of-centre SPD, the Greens and liberal FDP, is currently some way from gaining a majority in the polls. In a survey run by ZDF, only 21% of respondents said they believed Scholz could push through his agenda. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Springbok leadership comes under the spotlight after triple injury setback ahead of World Cup
Maverick News

Springbok leadership comes under the spotlight after triple injury setback ahead of World Cup
Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Maverick News

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Op-eds

Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe
Africa

Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe

TOP READS IN SECTION

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Mother of a recovery – Cape Town wows the world as tourism numbers surge past pre-pandemic levels
Maverick News

Mother of a recovery – Cape Town wows the world as tourism numbers surge past pre-pandemic levels
Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe
Africa

Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe
Standard Bank forced to keep Sekunjalo accounts open, following last-ditch application for leave to appeal
Maverick News

Standard Bank forced to keep Sekunjalo accounts open, following last-ditch application for leave to appeal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted