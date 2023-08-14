Newsdeck

BOMBARDMENT TRAGEDY

Russian shelling kills seven, including a baby, in Ukraine’s Kherson region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) visits Kherson, Ukraine, on 8 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Mykola Tymchenko)
By Reuters
14 Aug 2023
0

Russian shelling killed seven people, including a 23-day-old infant, and wounded at least 22 in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson on Sunday, prompting local officials to declare Monday a day of mourning.

Kyiv reclaimed part of Kherson from Russian occupation last November, but Kremlin troops have continued shelling the regional capital and areas around it from across the Dnipro River.

A couple, their 23-day-old child and another man were killed in the village of Shyroka Balka, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. The couple’s 12-year-old son was critically wounded and died in hospital, he said.

“The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians,” Klymenko wrote in a Telegram post. “The terrorists must be stopped. With force. They don’t understand anything else.”

Two people, including the pastor of a church, were killed in the neighbouring village of Stanislav, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Three people each in Kherson city and the town of Beryslav were wounded, according to the interior ministry, and casualties were also reported in five other settlements across the region.

“Today the Kherson region shuddered from terrible news. Kherson, Veletenske, Zolota Balka, Stanislav, Komyshany, Shyroka Balka…” Prokudin wrote on Telegram, listing the settlements hit in Sunday’s attacks.

Later in the evening, the local Kherson government said a new air strike and artillery shelling had injured a 31-year-old woman and a man and damaged at least 12 houses in the town of Bilozerka. In a Telegram post, it said three guided aerial bombs had damaged several houses in the village of Odradokamianka.

Ukraine’s military launched a counteroffensive in June to reclaim Russian-occupied territory across the southeast, but has not made any significant attempts to cross the Dnipro to reach the other side of the Kherson region.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk in Kyiv and Elaine Monaghan in Washington; Editing by Nick Macfie, Frances Kerry and Chris Reese)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Springbok leadership comes under the spotlight after triple injury setback ahead of World Cup
Maverick News

Springbok leadership comes under the spotlight after triple injury setback ahead of World Cup
Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Maverick News

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Op-eds

Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
When you strike at a king, you must kill him — the danger of a wounded leader
Maverick News

When you strike at a king, you must kill him — the danger of a wounded leader

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Newsdeck

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Japan to start Fukushima water release as early as late August
Newsdeck

Japan to start Fukushima water release as early as late August

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options