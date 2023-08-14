Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say

Malaysia Airlines passenger arrested in Sydney after mid-air incident, police say
Relatives attend the commemoration at the National Monument MH17 in Park Vijfhuizen, in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, 17 July 2023. It is nine years ago that the Malaysia Airlines plane from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over Ukraine with a Buk missile killing all 298 people on board. EPA-EFE/Sem van der Wal
By Reuters
14 Aug 2023
0

Australian police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man travelling on a Malaysia Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur, following an in-flight incident, but said there was no threat to the community.

Flight MH122 turned back to Sydney while still over Australia after a man had become aggressive and began shouting at passengers, the Guardian reported, citing a man who said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he had been on board. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Police gave no further details about the incident, but said the passengers and the crew were evacuated from the plane once it was deemed safe. They said the man would be charged on Monday night, without giving details of the suspected offence.

As a result of the incident, 32 domestic flights were cancelled, and other domestic flights faced a delay of up to 90 minutes, Sydney Airport said on the X platform.

There were no international flight cancellations.

 

 

 

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Jackson Lewis in Sydney; Editing by Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Op-eds

Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023
Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Newsdeck

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden
Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Newsdeck

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options