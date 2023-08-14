Newsdeck

Koran burnings

Britain warns of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden

Demonstrators attend a protest against Sweden in front of the Consulate General of Sweden in Istanbul, Turkey, 30 July 2023. Turkish Muslims staged a protest against Sweden for allowing anti-Islam activists to desecrate and burn copies of the Muslim holy book of the Koran in Stockholm and Copenhagen. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
By Reuters
14 Aug 2023
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Sunday warned citizens going to Sweden of possible terrorist attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists that have outraged Muslims.

In updated travel advice, Britain’s foreign ministry said Swedish authorities had successfully disrupted some planned attacks and made arrests.

“You should be vigilant at this time,” it said, adding that “terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden” with places visited by foreigners potential targets.

In a statement acknowledging Britain’s changed travel advice, Sweden’s National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm reiterated the increased threats to Sweden since the burnings.

Landerholm said the storming of Sweden’s embassy in Iraq on July 19, an attempted attack on its embassy in Lebanon on Aug. 9, and also the Aug. 1 shooting of an employee at a Swedish consulate in Turkey contributed to the risk assessment.

Koran burnings are permitted in Sweden under free speech rules, but Muslims see burning of their holy book as blasphemy.

The US government has also warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sweden in its travel advice.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

