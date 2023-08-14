Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

Aftermath of Hawaii wildfires, and more from around the world

Aftermath of Hawaii wildfires, and more from around the world
Burnt trees and cars and the ruins of houses are what is left after the Lahaina fire burnt through the city, in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, 13 August 2023. At least 93 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Aug 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 48 hours.

Burnt trees and the ruins of houses are what is left after the Lahaina fire burnt through the city, in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, 13 August 2023. At least 93 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Residents push a kart amid the ruins left by a wildfire that swept through the city up to the shore and port in Lahaina, Hawaii, USA, 11 August 2023. At least 67 people were killed in the wildfires burning in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Damaged houses in the aftermath of a tornado in Dafeng district, Yancheng City, Jiangsu province, China, 14 August 2023. At least two people were killed and 15 others were injured, while nearly 300 farm houses were damaged, according to state media preliminary data. EPA-EFE/CFOTO / Fang Dongxu

Kites fly during the four-day-long 2nd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 14 August 2023. The four-day-long 2nd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) will take place from 12 to 15 August 2023. Professional kite flyers from India, Singapore, Thailand, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China will take part in this festival. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A boy plays next to a huge kite depicting the Earth during the four-day-long 2nd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF), at the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, India, 14 August 2023. The four-day-long 2nd Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival (TNIKF) will take place from 12 to 15 August 2023. Professional kite flyers from India, Singapore, Thailand, France, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China will take part in this festival. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Lightning flashes across the sky during a thunderstorm in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 August 2023. Heavy storms and torrential rains have hit the capital Sana’a and most parts of Yemen. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

US singer Caroline Polachek performs during the 29th Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary, 14 August 2023. This year the festival runs from 10 to 15 August. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Balogh

A participant on a horse plucks the head of a dead cock hanging from a frame during a cock plucking competition in the village of Heinersbrueck, Germany 12 August 2023. The Sorbian people of Heinersbrueck held their traditional harvest festival. During a parade through their village, one of the highlights is the traditional cock plucking competition. Young men on horses try to grab and remove the head from the body of an already dead cock, that hangs from a decorated frame. The Western Slavic people of the Sorbs are acknowledged as a national minority with their language in eastern Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Indonesian parkour athletes show their skills, during the Brick Parkour Asian Tour at an AEON Mall in Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia, 12 August 2023. The Executive Board of the Indonesian Gymnastics Association will hold the first Parkour Asian Tour from 11 to 12 August 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Flat track motorcycle racers in action during the Stof Skop race meeting at the Randfontein Raceway, Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 August 2023. The annual racing event sees motorcycles of all types race around an oval dirt track with categories including inappropriate road bike, Chops and Bobbers, Plastic Pigs and Moped Mash. With their motto being ‘In dust we trust’ the racers race to the rule that there are no rules. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the ASC motorcycle display team Tornadoes perform during a full dress rehearsal parade to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day on August 13, 2023, in Bengaluru, India. India gained independence from Great Britain in 1947. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel march during a full dress rehearsal parade to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day on August 13, 2023, in Bengaluru, India. India gained independence from Great Britain in 1947. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Thai officials saluting in front of a large picture of Thai Queen Sirikit during a celebration of Queen Sirikit’s birthday at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 August 2023. Thai Queen Sirikit celebrates her 91st birthday on 12 August 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A member of the Malon de la Paz kneels between protesters and police to try and stop clashes between them, during a protest to demand justice for the death in a police operation of Facundo Molares Schoenfeld, at the Obelisco in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 August 2023. Molares, an Argentine photojournalist and former member of the Colombian FARC guerrilla, was arrested on 10 August along with other colleagues while demonstrating against the ‘electoral farce’ of the primary elections to be held on 13 August and died in police custody. EPA-EFE/Luciano Gonzalez

Several people attend a ‘war’ of firecrackers during the ‘Nit de l’Alba’ (Night of Dawn) of the traditional festivities of the city of Elche, eastern Spain, late 13 August 2023 (issued 14 August 2023). A total of 2,500 kilos of fireworks were used during the event, dating back to Middle Ages, to create an ‘odd daybreak’ lighting the sky of the city. EPA-EFE/PABLO MIRANZO

An extended exposure photo shows meteor streaks crossing the night sky over the stone dolls in Kuklica, Republic of North Macedonia, 13 August 2023. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A photo was taken with a drone of a massive work of art with various flowers and flowering plants in Jacobsdorf, Germany, on 14 August 2023. Artist Michael Uy has transformed a piece of fallow land into an insect paradise for bees, bumblebees and butterflies. A sea of flowers and plants is a huge work of art. Using plants, the painter has planted and sown oversized images in the form of a ‘bee’, ‘honeycombs’ and the ornament ‘flowers of life’. Many flowering strips and a lawn path for the viewer connect everything into one overall picture. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

People take part in a yoga exercise at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 12 August 2023. Some 5,000 yoga participants joined in a yoga event at the stadium on 12 August, which is expected to set a Vietnamese Guinness record. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A competitor participates in the Super Prime stage during the first day of the Rally dos Sertões 2023 in Petrolina, Pernambuco, Brazil, on 11 August 2023. The Sertões, the largest rally in Latin America, starts in the city of Petrolina, in the arid interior of Brazil, on a 3,793-kilometer route that will take the drivers to the northeastern coastal dunes. The organizers promise this year will be one of the most demanding editions in the history of the competition, with eight stages of up to 400 kilometres each and on dirt and slate tracks. EPA-EFE/André Coelho

Evania Pelite of the Titans is tackled by Roma Butler of the Knights during the round four NRLW match between Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium, on August 13, 2023, in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Maverick News

Trauma, terror, uncertainty — the apartheid scars of a childhood in exile that never quite go away
Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
South Africa still arming Saudis and UAE despite humanitarian crisis in Yemen
Maverick News

South Africa still arming Saudis and UAE despite humanitarian crisis in Yemen

TOP READS IN SECTION

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023
Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Maverick Life

Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Maverick Life

'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Rare smoke rings sighted above Mount Etna, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Rare smoke rings sighted above Mount Etna, and more from around the world
With Moya, the Zip Zap Circus puts on an unforgettable show
Maverick Life

With Moya, the Zip Zap Circus puts on an unforgettable show

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options