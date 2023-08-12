Magazine

WEEKEND WRAP

Santaco taxi strike proved fruitless, no more prison time for Zuma and a Women’s Month bugbear

Santaco taxi strike proved fruitless, no more prison time for Zuma and a Women’s Month bugbear
By Daily Maverick
12 Aug 2023
0

Santaco gained absolutely nothing from its taxi strike, says Cape Town's mayor. Former president Jacob Zuma managed to avoid serving his prison sentence; and a Women’s Month bugbear. Read the Weekend Wrap at the link below.

Read Weekend Wrap. 

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

A bit of circumspection from all sides is perhaps what was needed to defuse the Santaco taxi strike
DM168

A bit of circumspection from all sides is perhaps what was needed to defuse the Santaco taxi strike
Zuma's jail pardon sparks high fives from ANC, thumbs-up from Madonsela, rage from DA
Maverick News

Zuma's jail pardon sparks high fives from ANC, thumbs-up from Madonsela, rage from DA
Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
Op-eds

Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
Formidable France face off against Australia in World Cup quarterfinals, just months after chaotic build-up
World

Formidable France face off against Australia in World Cup quarterfinals, just months after chaotic build-up
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones

TOP READS IN SECTION

Santaco taxi strike proved fruitless, no more prison time for Zuma and a Women’s Month bugbear
Magazine

Santaco taxi strike proved fruitless, no more prison time for Zuma and a Women’s Month bugbear
The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
Magazine

The key to Eskom’s recovery; Malema and the boers; and charges against Trump pile up
Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world
Magazine

Putin’s BRICS no-show: good news for Ramaphosa; Zuma’s jail time dilemma; and the role of art in our scroll-by world

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options