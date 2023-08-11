Newsdeck

MILITARY COUP

West African bloc Ecowas activates standby force for possible Niger intervention

Supporters of the military junta take to the streets during a protest against sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States, in Niamey, Niger, 10 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / LUFF)
By Reuters
11 Aug 2023
0

The west African bloc Ecowas on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the junta that took power in Niger in July, saying it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options, including force, were on the table.

The threat of an invasion, though not specific, will keep tensions high in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup was an important ally of the West in the fight against Islamist insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta, which seized power on July 26, had defied an August 6 deadline to stand down set by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), instead closing Niger’s airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

After a summit of its heads of state in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

“No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort,” said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the Ecowas chair.

“I hope that through our collective effort we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger,” he said. “All is not lost yet.”

An official statement was read out which included a resolution asking the bloc’s defence chiefs to “activate the Ecowas Standby Force with all its elements immediately”.

Another resolution spoke of ordering “the deployment of the Ecowas Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”, immediately followed by another that spoke of restoring such order “through peaceful means”.

Security analysts said a regional force could take weeks or longer to assemble, potentially leaving room for negotiations.

The bloc has planned to create a standby force of thousands of troops for years but was held back by funding delays and insufficient troop commitments, said Ikemesit Effiong, a researcher at SBM Intelligence in Nigeria.

After a string of coups since 2020 and growing militant activity, regional leaders said in December that they were determined to create such a force. It was not immediately clear how far along they were in assembling it.

Ecowas Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told the UN Security Council last month that they were considering two options: a brigade of 5,000 troops at an annual cost of $2.3-billion or the deployment of troops on demand at an annual cost of $360-million.

Thursday’s statement did not spell out how the force would be funded, which countries would participate or how many troops and what hardware they could contribute.

“There’s probably still a lot that has not been agreed to, such as timeline and red lines and what to do in contingency situations if things continue to go sour,” said Aneliese Bernard, director of consultancy Strategic Stabilization Advisors.

‘GET THEM OUT’

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said he considered the detention of Bazoum “a terrorist act”.

“We want democracy in our sub-region. We do not accept, we will not accept coups d’état. These putschists must go. If they don’t let Bazoum out to be able to exercise his mandate, I think we should move ahead and get them out,” he said.

Ecowas sought to project an image of resolution and unity, but the bloc is split, with suspended member states Mali and Burkina Faso, also ruled by military governments, vowing to defend the Niger junta.

“There’s still a lot of unknowns, but this (Ecowas statement) is a significant next step and certainly an escalation of tensions, at least between the regional bloc and the junta bloc that seems to be forming right now, between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger specifically,” said Bernard.

The United Nations and Western powers have backed Ecowas efforts to persuade the coup leaders to relinquish power and free Bazoum, who is being detained in his residence, but so far they have given no sign they were willing to back down.

Hours before the summit in Abuja, they named a slate of ministers in an apparent move to entrench their position and present themselves as a legitimate government

Western countries fear Niger could follow Mali’s footsteps and seek help from Russia’s Wagner Group, which the U.S. has designated a transnational criminal organisation. Wagner’s chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has welcomed the Niger coup and said his forces were available to restore order.

Despite being one of the world’s poorest countries, landlocked Niger, which is more than twice the size of France, is the world’s seventh-largest producer of uranium, a crucial material for nuclear power.

Until the coup, it was also an increasingly valuable ally for the West after Mali and others turned against former colonial power France in favour of closer ties with Russia.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger as part of an international struggle against a long-running Islamist insurgency that spread across the Sahel from Mali displacing millions and causing a hunger crisis.

Following a pattern seen after the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso between 2020 and 2022, the junta in Niamey has engaged in vitriolic anti-French rhetoric, seeking to blame France for Niger’s problems and accusing it of a range of violations of sovereignty, which Paris has denied.

(Additional reporting by Cooper Inveen, Anait Miridzhanian, Alexander Winning, Alessandra Prentice, Edward McAllister, Boureima Balima, Abdel-Kader Mazou, Joel Honore Kouam, Ngouda Dione, Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Estelle Shirbon and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Robert Birsel, Philippa Fletcher and Nick Macfie.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Maverick News

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Op-eds

Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Maverick News

Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again
Maverick News

UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Newsdeck

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Newsdeck

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
Newsdeck

Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead
Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options