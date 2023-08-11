Rouse your rabble and cook up a storm with Mmule Setati’s new cookbook ‘Feed My Tribe’

Johannesburg-based Mmule Setati’s debut cookbook, Feed My Tribe, demonstrates her belief that our relationship with food is intertwined with our mental well-being.

From an early age, Setati, was aware of her “tribe” – her parents, grandparents and siblings. Now, as a wife and mother to two young sons, her tribe has grown, and she still expresses her love via her kitchen and the meals that emerge from it.

In Feed My Tribe you’ll find quick, healthy and nutritious weeknight meals, child-friendly versions of popular dishes, ideas to spoil your significant other on a date night (without busting the budget) and modern takes on traditional favourites. Sample the recipes here.

Babalaas breakfast bun

This is my go-to breakfast after a big night out. It will definitely line your tummy!

Serves 2

4 rashers streaky bacon

2 burger patties

Salt and pepper to taste

50g butter

2 burger buns or English muffins, sliced in half

2 slices Monterey Jack cheese or mozzarella

A handful of fresh rocket

Tomato relish

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 × 400g can chopped tomatoes

2 Tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp tomato paste

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 red bird’s eye chilli, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

First make the relish. Place the olive oil, tomatoes and garlic in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer then cook over a low heat for 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook for a further 10 minutes. Line the bacon rashers in a pan over a medium to high heat and fry until crispy, then set aside. Season the burger patties with salt and pepper. Fry them in the same pan as the bacon, to your done-ness preference, then keep warm. Add the butter to a clean pan, place the bun or muffin halves face down and lightly toast. To assemble, place a half bun or muffin on a plate and spread with some of the relish. Add a patty, 2 bacon rashers, a slice of cheese and rocket leaves. Top with more relish and cover with the remaining half bun. Repeat for the second bun. Enjoy.

Pretty in pink salad

(Spinach, Salmon, Nectarines & strawberries)

Serves 2

Honey for brushing

2 ripe but firm nectarines or peaches, pitted and halved or quartered

1 × 100g pack baby spinach, washed

1 × 100g punnet fresh strawberries, halved

1 × 100g pack salmon ribbons

Balsamic vinegar for drizzling

Lightly brush honey over the flesh of the nectarines, then arrange them, flesh-side down, in a hot grill pan. Cook over a medium heat for 2–4 minutes, until charred. Layer a serving dish with the baby spinach, followed by the strawberries and grilled nectarines. Top with the salmon ribbons and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. DM

Feed My Tribe by Mmule Setati is published by Penguin Random House SA (R360). Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.