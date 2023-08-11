Maverick Life

Norway hit by floods and landslides from storm Hans, and more from around the world

An aerial view on a flooded campsite in Aurdal, Norway, 11 August 2023. Several areas were affected by the storm Hans that hit south-east Norway, with floods and landslides following heavy rains. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG-RUSTEN
By Maverick Life Editors
11 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

An aerial view on a flooded golf course in Fagernes, Norway, 11 August 2023. Fagernes and the surrounding areas were affected by the storm Hans that hit south-east Norway, with floods and landslides following heavy rains. EPA-EFE/OLE BERG-RUSTEN

A handout photo made available by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) shows USCG crews responding from the ocean to the Lahaina wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, USA, 09 August 2023 (issued 11 August 2023). According to Coast Guard Station Maui, a total of 17 lives were saved from the water and 40 survivors were located ashore by boat crews. At least 53 people were killed in the wildfires buring in Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii’s state history, according to a statement by Hawaii Governor Josh Green. Hundreds of buildings on the island were destroyed and thousands of people were evacuated. On 10 August, US President Biden declared Hawaii wildfires a ‘major disaster’ and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the affected areas. EPA-EFE/PO3 DAVID GRAHAM/US COAST GUARD

Tall ships participate in the 32nd Hanse Sail maritime festival in Rostock-Warnemuende, Germany, 10 August 2023. The largest annual traditional sailors’ meeting in the world will take place from 10 to 13 August 2023. About 250 sailboats, steamboats and ships pass by the Warnemuende pier as they travel back and forth around Rostock’s harbors. EPA-EFE/Filip Singer

A long exposure photo shows stars during the Perseids meteor shower in Comillas, Cantabria, Spain, late 10 August 2023 (issued 11 August 2023). The peak of activity of the Perseids is expected to be during the night from 12 to 13 August 2023. EPA-EFE/PEDRO PUENTE HOYOS

Three men painted with black oil participate in a procession in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, 10 August 2023. The Managua Patron Saint Festivities in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman are the largest in the country. Santo Domingo de Guzman (1170-1221) was a Castilian priest and Catholic saint and founder of the Order of Preachers, whose members are known as Dominicans. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Olawole Erioluwa Olanrewaju of Team Nigeria competes in the 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final on day six of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games at Hasely Crawford Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images for Commonwealth Sport)

Haumole Olakau’atu of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the round 24 NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Penrith Panthers at 4 Pines Park on August 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Luke Wiedmann from Switzerland in action during the Men’s Under 23 Cross-Country Olympic final at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glentress, Britain, 11 August 2023. EPA-EFE/MAXIME SCHMID

Fourteen sets of twins about to start the new school year in Inverclyde attend a group photograph at St Patrick’s Primary on August 11, 2023 in Greenock, Scotland. Seventeen sets of twins gear up for this year’s school intake at St. Patrick’s Primary Greenrock, bolstering ‘Twinverclyde’ as the nickname of choice for the council area, with its remarkable history of high twin counts. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Snoopy celebrates his birthday with a Snoopy look-alike at California’s Great America on August 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for California’s Great America)

Hot air balloons take part in a mass ascent during the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in Bristol, Britain, 11 August 2023. The four-day event has over 100 hot air balloons expected to participate and runs from 10 to 13 August 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Relatives of late Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio arrive at the morgue of the National Forensic Science Service in Quito, Ecuador, 10 August 2023. Villavicencio was shot to death on 09 August after a rally for his electoral campaign in Quito, as confirmed by the Ecuadorian government. EPA-EFE/SANTIAGO FERNANDEZ DM

