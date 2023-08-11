Crosswords

MINI CROSSWORDS

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 11 Aug

Daily Crossword Quickie – Fri, 11 Aug
By Daily Maverick
11 Aug 2023
0

Welcome to Daily Maverick's free mini crossword quickie. Follow the clues and fill in the squares to solve these minis.

Loading...

Stay tuned every weekday for fresh puzzles or explore our archive to revisit past quickies. We would love to hear what you thought of the crossword here. 

If you are viewing this on our app or an iPad device, please be aware that the crossword may not load correctly. Rest assured, we are hard at work fixing those pesky bugs.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Maverick News

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Op-eds

Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Maverick News

Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again
Maverick News

UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again

TOP READS IN SECTION

Daily Crossword Quickie #10
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #10
Daily Crossword Quickie #4
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #4
Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #5
Daily Crossword Quickie #1
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #1
Daily Crossword Quickie #2
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie #2

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted