Amazon Cracks Down on Employees Who Stay Away From the Office

Amazon is not the only employer clamping down on those shirking offices in favor of remote work. International Business Machines Corp.’s Arvind Krishna said in May promotions will be harder to come by for those who aren’t in the office.

On Monday, Zoom Video Communications Inc, whose video-conferencing software facilitated the switch to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic, said employees who live near an office must be on-site two days a week. Companies from Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. to BlackRock Inc. have also increased the amount of time employees must come into work.

Despite the end of pandemic-era lockdowns, many employees are reluctant to come back to the office full time. Office attendance has stabilized at 30% below pre-pandemic norms, according to a McKinsey Global Institute report last month.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment.