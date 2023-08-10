Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Virgin Galactic Carries First Tourists to the Edge of Space

Virgin Galactic Carries First Tourists to the Edge of Space
Virgin Galactics VSS Unity in New Mexico on July 11, 2021. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
10 Aug 2023
0

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. carried its first private tourists to the edge of space, a long-awaited milestone in founder Richard Branson’s quest to build a “spaceline for Earth.”

The VSS Unity craft reached space shortly before 9:30 a.m. local time Thursday, Virgin Galactic said on a livestream of the event, roughly an hour after it took off from a New Mexico spaceport. The tourist mission, which offered passengers several minutes of weightlessness before descending back to solid ground, was the company’s second commercial flight following a recent research operation.

“They are officially astronauts,” Virgin Galactic’s Sirisha Bandla, who provided commentary during the flight, said on the livestream. “Welcome to space.”

Virgin Galactic

@virgingalactic

Release release, release! #VSSUnity has successfully released from our mothership #VMSEve and ignited the rocket motor. WATCH: virgingalactic.com #Galactic02

Sent via Twitter Web App.

View original tweet.

The suborbital joyride caps nearly two decades of development work and allows Virgin Galactic to finally begin clearing a backlog of roughly 800 ticket holders who have been waiting for rides to space. Virgin Galactic is competing against Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to sell trips to thrill-seekers looking to briefly shed Earth’s gravity, the driving reason the company was first created.

The passengers included 80-year-old Jon Goodwin, a British former Olympian who has Parkinson’s Disease, as well as Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, a mother-daughter pair from the Caribbean who won their seats through a charity drawing. They were joined by two pilots and a Virgin Galactic support astronaut.

Virgin Galactic’s shares rose 1.8% to $3.44 as of 11:27 a.m. in New York, paring an earlier gain of as much as 3.8%. The stock was down nearly 3% this year through Wednesday and remains well below the highs of more than $55 in 2021. It was publicly listed through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in 2019.

The flight comes a little more than a month after Virgin Galactic finally kicked off commercial spaceflight operations. That first flight, Galactic 01, was strictly a research mission. It included a trio of researchers for the Italian Air Force, who tended to scientific payloads designed to take advantage of the microgravity environment of space.

Read More: The Virgin Galactic Crash and the Risks of Space Tourism

Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic originally promised to begin flying passengers as early as 2007. In those early days, tickets were sold for $200,000 and then upped to $250,000 while the company experienced delays. In 2014, a Virgin Galactic spaceplane crashed during a test flight, killing one test pilot and seriously injuring another, prompting the company to suspend ticket sales.

Virgin Galactic has experienced successes and failures since then. In 2018, the company reached space for the first time, and it made headlines in 2021 when it flew Branson to space. But after that flight, Virgin Galactic opted to stand down from space missions for nearly two years as it upgraded its vehicle fleet. It reopened ticket sales in 2022, that time for $450,000 a seat.

Loss Leader

Now, the company has a daunting backlog of customers to get through. But even as these passengers start to finally see space, Virgin Galactic says it will be a few years before it sees a profit from its missions.

The primary vehicle the company is flying at the moment is VSS Unity, a spaceplane that was unveiled back in 2016. While Unity will be used to perform monthly space trips, Virgin Galactic is focused on developing a new fleet of space vehicles called the Delta class. These ships, expected to enter operation as late as 2026, will be optimized for easier refurbishment and faster turnarounds between flights, allowing a higher frequency of trips each year.

“There’s a little bit of a loss leader here with Unity,” Mike Moses, president of spaceline missions and safety, said in a June interview. “But it’s important to demonstrate not only that we can do it, but to learn all the lessons to apply.”

Virgin Galactic doesn’t anticipate seeing meaningful revenue for years. The company projects only bringing in roughly $1 million in revenue in each of the last two quarters of the year. That revenue could be slightly higher if a research flight is thrown into the mix, as seats for those missions run around $600,000, the company said.

Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier told Bloomberg News in June he is confident Virgin Galactic will be able to turn a profit if it can fly Delta on weekly trips to the edge of space.

Though he acknowledges suborbital space tourism will be a “capacity-constrained business” for some time, he hopes that as more private astronauts fly, they will inspire more customers to sign up.

“We need to normalize this industry,” Colglazier said. “It’s not usual for your neighbor to go to space. But as we bring people through, that will become normalized.”

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Day 8 – Santaco accepts Cape Town mayor’s invitation back to negotiating table as taxi strike is extended
Maverick News

Day 8 – Santaco accepts Cape Town mayor’s invitation back to negotiating table as taxi strike is extended
Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Maverick News

Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
The wife who did not wait — AnnMarie Wolpe: mother, academic, feminist and anti-apartheid co-conspirator
Maverick News

The wife who did not wait — AnnMarie Wolpe: mother, academic, feminist and anti-apartheid co-conspirator
Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
Maverick News

Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
NHI – the problem with trying to kill two birds with one stone
Op-eds

NHI – the problem with trying to kill two birds with one stone

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Newsdeck

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker
Newsdeck

North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker
Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
Newsdeck

Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Newsdeck

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options