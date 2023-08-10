Maverick Life

Rare smoke rings sighted above Mount Etna, and more from around the world

Smoke rings, composed of a mixture of smoke, steam and other gases expelled at high speed, above the Etna on August 09, 2023 in Catania, Italy. The smoke rings, a rare and fascinating sight in recent days, are emitted from a single vent located in one of its most active craters. Etna's volcanic activity seen during a training session of the SAGF, the mountain rescue team of the Italian Guardia di Finanza, from Nicolosi, which operates on the highest active volcano on the Eurasian plate. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
10 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Smoke rings, composed of a mixture of smoke, steam and other gases expelled at high speed, above the Etna on August 09, 2023 in Catania, Italy. The smoke rings, a rare and fascinating sight in recent days, are emitted from a single vent located in one of its most active craters. Etna’s volcanic activity seen during a training session of the SAGF, the mountain rescue team of the Italian Guardia di Finanza, from Nicolosi, which operates on the highest active volcano on the Eurasian plate. (Photo by Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images)

A picture taken with a drone shows a morning mist covering the Westerheide heaths near Hilversum, the Netherlands, 10 August 2023. The heaths are blooming earlier than usual this year. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

Work continues to dismantle the former SSI steel blast furnace within the Teesworks site on August 09, 2023 in Redcar, England. Teesworks is regarded as Europe’s largest “brownfield” project, redeveloping the Teesside industrial site, including the former Redcar steelworks. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

(L-R) Pilot Victor Glover, Commander Reid Wiseman, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Hammock Koch and Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen, members of the Artemis 2 crew, pose in front of the NASA’s Orion spacecraft, part of the Artemis 2 mission, inside the Neil Armstrong Operations at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, USA, 08 August 2023. According to NASA, Artemis II will send a crew of four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and bring them back safely, paving the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the lunar surface, and eventually Mars. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A general view as runners make their way up the course during The BresBet: Back To Bookmaking Nursery at Bath Racecourse on August 09, 2023 in Bath, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Republican candidate for President, Former US President Donald Trump, gestures in reference to the heat, during his address to a crowd of supporters during a rally at Windham High School in Windham, New Hampshire, USA, 08 August 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

An employee of the nature conservation agency of Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state holds an about four years old female North American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus) at a lake near Germersheim, Germany, 09 August 2023. For the past two years, the regional Structural and Approval Directorate South (SGD Sued) has been combating the species in water bodies of the southern Palatinate region on behalf of the Nature Conservation Authority. With a maximum length of up to 20 cm, the bullfrog is considered one of the largest frog species worldwide. Because of its ‘adverse effects on ecosystems, such as displacement of native amphibians through competition for food, inhibition of the development of syntopically living amphibian larvae, predation on small mammals, fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles, and insects and as a carrier of the chytrid fungus, which is dangerous for amphibians’, the bullfrog was listed by the EU Commission in 2016 in the first edition of the ‘Union list’ as an invasive species that is hunted with firearms, SGD Sued said in a press release. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Octopus chefs from the town of Arcos, O Carballino, Galicia, Spain, 08 August 2023, take part in an attempt to beat their own record to prepare the world’s biggest octopus ‘tapa’, succeeding with a time of 10 minutes and 28 seconds, and with a total of 580 kilograms of octopus, a typical product of the region. EPA-EFE/Brais Lorenzo

Prabhdeep Singh poses for a photograph inside his tent as he continues his seven-day hunger strike in protest against the Ulez (Ultra Low Emission Zone) expansion, on August 9, 2023 in Uxbridge, England. Prabhdeep Singh, a former British Army dentist, is staging a seven-day hunger strike outside Uxbridge Station to protest the impending Ulez expansion’s impact on outer London. Singh’s strike follows a recent by-election in Uxbridge, where voters rejected the London mayor’s proposed expansion of the £12.50-a-day clean-air tax. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

A scientist inspects a pig’s heart, part of Novo Nordisk A/S’s work on cardiovascular disease, in the cell therapy labs at the company’s research facilities in Malov, Denmark, on Monday, June 12, 2023. The success of Novo’s bestsellers Ozempic and Wegovy, drugs that help people lose significant amounts of weight, has created something of a gold rush in the pharma industry with about 40 companies developing products that will intensify competition. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Kashmiri nomadic child heads for a seasonal school set up for the migrating tribes in Sangarwani Pulwama, some 80 km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 August 2023. The Gujjars and Bakerwals are nomadic pastoralists of Kashmir whose livelihood depends upon rearing livestock. As the temperature begins to rise in the plains of the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir, the Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes embark on their centuries-old tradition of seasonal migration towards the upper reaches of Kashmir Himalayas. As a result of which their children are not able to attend regular schools. However, the Indian Kashmir government has recently established seasonal schools to ensure that the children of the 1.5 million population of nomadic Gujjar and Bakerwal communities continue their education. Climate change has also put a pall over their historic way of life, as the traditional routes they used to move are now subject to unpredictable weather patterns, making the mountain roads they rely on even more unreliable. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Students attend a graduation ceremony at the University of Syiah Kuala, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 10 August 2023. According to the Indonesia Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the unemployment numbers for 2023 reached 7.99 million in Indonesia, with 12 percent or around 958,800 unemployed university graduates. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A firefighter works at the site of a burned building after a fire broke out at a holiday home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, north-eastern France, 09 August 2023. French authorities recovered the bodies of eleven people after a fire broke out on 09 August in a structure that housed disabled people in Wintzenheim, in the department of Haut-Rhin. EPA-EFE/RONNALD WITTEK

FBI officials unload the equipment as they process the home of Craig Robertson who was shot and killed by the FBI in a raid on his home this morning on August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah. The FBI was investigating alleged threats by Robertson to President Biden who is visiting Salt Lake City today and tomorrow. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) DM

