Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Muslims flee Indian business hub after religious clashes, attacks

Muslims flee Indian business hub after religious clashes, attacks
Indian security personnel detains a member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) during a 'Save India Parliament encirclement' protest against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian government, in New Delhi, India, 08 August 2023. Hundreds of IYC activists protested against various political issues such as the violence in Manipur, the alleged inflation and unemployment in India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
By Reuters
10 Aug 2023
0

Over 3,000 poor Muslims have fled a business hub outside New Delhi this month, fearing for their lives after Hindu-Muslim clashes and sporadic attacks targeting them, residents, police and a community group said.

Shops and shacks owned or run by Muslims and their houses in two large slum areas were padlocked when Reuters visited them more than a week after seven people were killed in clashes in Nuh and Gurugram districts in Haryana state, adjoining the Indian capital.

The violence began on July 31 after a Hindu religious procession, organised by groups ideologically aligned with the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was targeted and a mosque attacked in retaliation. Police quelled the unrest in 48 hours.

But minor attacks targeting Muslims have continued for days, scaring families who had moved to the new urban centre of Gurugram – where 250 of the Fortune 500 companies have offices – in search of a livelihood.

Stone-throwing, arson and vandalisation of two small Muslim shrines in the slum districts forced hundreds of Muslim families to abandon their single-room houses and seek shelter at a train station before heading out, witnesses said.

“Many of us spent the entire night on a railway platform because it was much safer there,” Raufullah Javed, a tailor who fled to his home village in the eastern state of Bihar, told Reuters by phone.

The Gurugram president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind (Council of Indian Muslim Theologians) Mufti Mohammed Salim estimated that more than 3,000 Muslims had left the district after the violence.

Four Muslim shopkeepers who also fled to their villages in eastern India said by phone that members of hardline Hindu groups had questioned them about their businesses and families.

“Some Hindu men came in a large group and started asking questions such as how much money I earn,” said Shahid Sheikh, a barber who fled from Tigra village, home to over 1,200 Muslim families.

“Many Muslims decided it’s best to leave for a while,” said Sheikh, adding that some Hindu owners of shops rented out to Muslims wanted them to vacate.

Tensions between India’s majority Hindus and minority Muslims have risen over issues such as the eating of beef and inter-faith marriages with Muslims saying they have been increasingly targeted by Hindu activists since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government took power in 2014.

BJP leaders say clashes between the two communities have broken out in the past as well and have been less frequent since they came to power.

The trouble in Gurugram, a city of over 1.5 million people formerly known as Gurgaon, has exposed multinationals such as Google, American Express, Dell, Samsung, Ernst & Young and Deloitte based there to risks of violence and disruption.

Haryana police said they had arrested over 200 men from both communities in connection with the violence and some Muslims who had fled had begun to trickle back.

Anil Vij, the interior minister of Haryana’s BJP government, said he had received reports of some Muslims leaving but the situation is completely under control now.

“No one is asking them to leave and we are providing full security in all communally sensitive areas,” he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain and Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
Maverick News

Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Maverick News

Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Day 8 – Santaco declines Cape Town mayor’s invitation back to negotiating table as taxi strike is extended
Maverick News

Day 8 – Santaco declines Cape Town mayor’s invitation back to negotiating table as taxi strike is extended
'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Maverick Life

'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Microcosm of a fractured society — taxi operators’ strike is not a simple black and white issue
Maverick News

Microcosm of a fractured society — taxi operators’ strike is not a simple black and white issue

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Newsdeck

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker
Newsdeck

North Korean hackers breached top Russian missile maker
Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
Newsdeck

Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead
Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options