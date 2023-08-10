Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia stocks mixed as investors prepare for US CPI: markets wrap

Asia stocks mixed as investors prepare for US CPI: markets wrap
The Walt Disney Co. Mickey Mouse logo is seen on a fence at the company's studios in Burbank, California, U.S., on Monday, May 9, 2016. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
10 Aug 2023
0

Equity markets in Asia fluctuated on Thursday following a tech-led sell-off on Wall Street as investors await US monthly inflation data that will help shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

Japanese and Australian shares rose after initial declines, mainland China stocks climbed while Hong Kong and South Korean equities fell.

US equity futures edged higher, partly retracing declines on underlying benchmarks on Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1%, weighed down by a 4.7% drop for Nvidia Corp., as investors rethink the artificial-intelligence frenzy that has helped propel tech shares higher this year. 

Long-dated Treasury yields were steady in Asia after falling in the previous session as investors showed fresh demand for 10-year paper. On Wednesday, a $38-billion auction for 10-year Treasuries was awarded at 3.999%, the third straight new issue to pay a fixed rate of less than 4%. The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to interest rates, rose six basis points. Australian and New Zealand bond yields traded slightly higher.

Those movements come ahead of July’s consumer price index data due later on Thursday. Economists anticipate a slight increase in the headline figure, in part linked to higher oil prices, while core inflation is expected to fall, extending a downward trend that Bloomberg Economics believes will support a rate pause when the Fed next meets in September.

Even if inflation overshoots expectations, the Fed will likely feel its policy is restrictive enough as manufacturing struggles and the jobs market shows signs of softening, according to Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. That means a “small beat” wouldn’t matter too much, he noted.

“A goldilocks outlook in the US is what stock market investors on Wall Street have been enjoying this year – until the recent weakness,” Razaqzada said. “They will be looking for signs that the health and sentiment of the consumer remains positive, enough not to increase the risks of a further Fed rate increase, and yet not too depressing to raise recession alarm bells.”

Currency markets were little changed. The offshore yuan strengthened for a second day while the Bloomberg dollar index was steady and the yen was little changed.

In Asia, the Reserve Bank of India will deliver its latest monetary policy decision, with economists anticipating interest rates to remain unchanged. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will deliver corporate results, while investors are also focused on Country Garden Holdings Co. after the Chinese developer missed a dollar bond payment. 

Investors were also focused on rising energy prices. Oil eased lower after two days of gains greater than 1% that pushed crude to a nine-month high. Attention was also fixed on surging European natural gas prices after a 28% rise Wednesday that was attributed to the possibility worker strikes in Australia could reduce supply. Citigroup Inc. analysts predict this could cause European gas and Asian LNG contracts for January to double.

The price of rice also surged to the highest level in almost 15 years, as dry weather threatens Thailand’s crop.

In US corporate earnings, Walt Disney Co. reported profits that exceeded expectations and said it will raise the prices of its streaming services, including a 27% increase for the advertising-free version of the flagship Disney+. The company’s shares rose in after-hours trading on the news. Illumina Inc. fell after the DNA-sequencing firm cut its profit outlook and Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s earnings per share beat analyst forecasts.

Elsewhere, gold edged higher after falling to its lowest level in a month with the precious metal trading at around $1,918 per ounce. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
Maverick News

Western Cape taxi strike extended for two more days despite Santaco’s 9 August end date
Massive Rostec plant blast outside Moscow injures dozens; Russia to boost army near Europe after Nato expansion
Ukraine Crisis

Massive Rostec plant blast outside Moscow injures dozens; Russia to boost army near Europe after Nato expansion
Ramaphosa ‘appalled’ by Western Cape taxi violence as Women’s Day celebrations moved to Union Buildings
Maverick News

Ramaphosa ‘appalled’ by Western Cape taxi violence as Women’s Day celebrations moved to Union Buildings
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
Africa

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away
Maverick Life

'Maybe today, I’ll slip away…' Sugar Man Sixto Rodriguez passes away

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
After the Bell: It’s ordinary people who suffer most during the Western Cape taxi wars
South Africa

After the Bell: It’s ordinary people who suffer most during the Western Cape taxi wars
Barbara Creecy hints at tax incentives for private owners of SA rhino herds
South Africa

Barbara Creecy hints at tax incentives for private owners of SA rhino herds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options