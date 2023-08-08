The funeral procession of Sinéad O’Connor, and more from around the world

Maverick Life

A woman is seen praying as the hearse carrying Sinéad O'Connor's coffin stops at her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland. The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O'Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U" passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O'Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
08 Aug 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Crowds of people line the street as the hearse carrying Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin passes by her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland.  (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O’Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U” passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O’Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The hearse carrying Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin stops at her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland. The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O’Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U” passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O’Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Members of the public sing and dance along to ‘Mandinka’ before the hearse carrying Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin stops at her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland. The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O’Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U” passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O’Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Crowds of people line the street as the hearse carrying Sinéad O’Connor’s coffin passes by her former home on the seafront on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland.  (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Citizens participate during a demonstration to demand security against gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 August 2023. Hundreds of Haitians took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to protest against the insecurity situation created by the action of armed gangs that forces thousands of people to become internal refugees and to criticize the authorities for their inaction. Throughout the route demonstrators threw stones at certain institutions and erected barricades made of burning tires, while shouting slogans hostile to the government. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin

Taxi drivers hold signs during a protest outside of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on August 07, 2023 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco taxi drivers and opponents of autonomous vehicles are protesting the CPUC’s pending approval of driverless taxi companies Waymo and Cruise’s applications for citywide 24/7 commercial driverless passenger service despite hundreds of complaints about the autonomous vehicles causing hazardous incidents and street blockages throughout the city. The CPUC will vote on August 10th to allow Waymo and Cruise to expand their fleets in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Palestinian mourners gather around the body of Ramzi Hamed, 17, during his funeral in the village of Silwad near the West Bank city of Ramallah, 07, August 2023. Ramzi Hamed, who was shot last week by an as yet unknown source died from his injuries on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A man throws water on a fire in the municipality of Odemira, 07 August 2023. The fire, which broke out in the Baiona area, in the parish of São Teotónio, 05 August, has already forced the evacuation of four locations in the municipality of Odemira (Vale dos Alhos, Vale de Água, Choça dos Vales and Relva Grande) and a rural tourism unit. EPA-EFE/LUIS FORRA

Engineers test wave barriers set up along the coast in Masan, South Korea 08 August 2023, as Typhoon Khanun is predicted to hit the country’s southeastern region two days later. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A general view of the Bibby Stockholm immigration barge on August 8, 2023 in Portland, England. Around 15 asylum seekers have boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset. The Home Office’s plan to accommodate up to 500 migrants faced challenges in placing an additional 20 individuals on board, reasons undisclosed. Protests were held at Portland Harbour on their arrival on August 8 in support of the migrants, offering welcome packs and contact details of support organizations. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The control room of the Pivdennoukrainsk (South Ukraine) Nuclear Power Plant situated near the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Mykolaiv area, about 350 km south of Kiev, Ukraine, 07 August 2023. Ukrainian state energy company Energoatom launched a nuclear energy block following renovations on the Nuclear Power Plant. It gives the possibility to have at least 1000 megawatts of additional energy before winter. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A woman dances during the Silleteros Parade at the end of the 66th edition of the traditional Flowers Fair in Medellin, Colombia, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Spanish singer and dancer Lola Indigo (C) performs on stage during the Cap Roig Fesival in Calella de Palafrugell, Girona, northeastern Spain, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/David Borrat

Zihui Fan of China competing in the Women Elite final in the BMX Freestyle Park event at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 07 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

Hetty van de Wouw of the Netherlands waits for the start of her race against Emma Hinze of Germany (mirrored in visor) in the Women’s Elite Sprint 1/8 finals at the UCI Cycling World Championships 2023 in Glasgow, Britain, 08 August 2023. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN

Grece Ghanem wearing a beige skirt, long black boots, silk white and black top, brown leather jacket, black sunglasses, and Louis Vuitton bag outside Herskind during the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 on August 7, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images) DM

