In a statement, Warner Bros said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459-million from domestic theatres – counting the United States and Canada – and another $572.1-million overseas since it hit theatres, for a total of $1.03-billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.
Oscar-nominated Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, said Warner Bros.
This was the third weekend in theatres for Barbie. The film drew $127-million worldwide this weekend – Friday through Sunday – with $53-million in domestic receipts and another $74-million overseas, according to Comscore.
“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a statement.
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, the movie sends Mattel’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.
Barbie ticket sales rank second this year to The Super Mario Bros, which was released in April and has raked in a total of $1.35-billion at the box office.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler and Will Dunham.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet